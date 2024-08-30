Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have confirmed their third deadline-day addition

Sunderland have completed the loan signing of Salis Abdul Samed.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder has made the switch from RC Lens, where he was a regular in recent times before falling out of favour ahead of the current campaign. The 24-year-old brings extensive top tier experience to the club, and made six Champions League appearances last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says he will add something different to Regis Le Bris’ midfield options and is confident that he will thrive in the physical battles of the Championship.

“We are delighted to welcome Salis to Sunderland,” Speakman said.

“He’s a defensive midfield player, who is disciplined in and out of possession. He is a different profile within our midfield, and we believe he will relish the battles that come with playing in a league like the Sky Bet Championship. Salis’ experiences in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League will stand him in good stead, as we support him in transitioning to English football.”

There is no option in the deal to make it permanent next summer. Samed is Sunderland’s third arrival of deadline day, following Chris Mepham and Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic.