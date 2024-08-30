Kristjaan Speakman explains what Salis Abdul Samed will add to Sunderland squad following loan switch
Sunderland have completed the loan signing of Salis Abdul Samed.
The Ghanaian defensive midfielder has made the switch from RC Lens, where he was a regular in recent times before falling out of favour ahead of the current campaign. The 24-year-old brings extensive top tier experience to the club, and made six Champions League appearances last season.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says he will add something different to Regis Le Bris’ midfield options and is confident that he will thrive in the physical battles of the Championship.
“We are delighted to welcome Salis to Sunderland,” Speakman said.
“He’s a defensive midfield player, who is disciplined in and out of possession. He is a different profile within our midfield, and we believe he will relish the battles that come with playing in a league like the Sky Bet Championship. Salis’ experiences in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League will stand him in good stead, as we support him in transitioning to English football.”
There is no option in the deal to make it permanent next summer. Samed is Sunderland’s third arrival of deadline day, following Chris Mepham and Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic.
