10 players set to leave Sunderland next summer as it stands

There are some big decisions to be made as Sunderland prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Sunderland will make their big return to the Premier League with a number of their players await news on their long-term future at the Stadium of Light.

Thoughts of what will lie in wait when the Black Cats return to the top flight in August had started as soon as the full-time whistle was blown in their Championship play-off final win over Sheffield United last month. That win triggered the first piece of the summer transfer window as Enzo Le Fee’s loan move to Sunderland was converted into a permanent switch and further new additions are on the agenda before the summer transfer window comes to a close in September.

There could also be a number of departures from the Black Cats over the coming weeks and month as several members of Regis Le Bris’ squad approach crucial points of their contracts. As it stands, ten current Sunderland players will hit the final year of their contracts this summer and decisions will have to be made on whether they stay at the Stadium of Light and are handed new deals or whether they will be allowed to head to pastures new.

10 players that are set to leave Sunderland next summer as it stands

Getty Images

Simon Moore

The experienced goalkeeper has made six appearances since joining the Black Cats on a free transfer last summer and has provided backup to regular number one Anthony Patterson. Moore will likely remain in that role throughout Sunderland’s return to the Premier League.

Nathan Bishop

Bishop spent last season out on loan with Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United and a big decision is lying in wait on his future as he enters the last year of his current deal at the Stadium of Light.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

The Cameroon-born goalkeeper has a year left on his current deal at the Stadium of Light after joining the Black Cats following his departure from Stoke City last summer. However, Sunderland are believed to have an option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

Patrick Roberts

The former Manchester City and Middlesbrough winger appears to have found a home at the Stadium of Light during his three-and-a-half year stay on Wearside. Roberts has made almost 150 appearances for the Black Cats and will remain part of their squad as they return to the Premier League. However, a decision must be made over his long-term future as he enters the final year of his contract.

Luke O’Nien

Sunderland celebrate their Championship play-off final win. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A cult hero in every sense of the word. Watching O’Nien go through every single emotion after being taken off in the early stages of the play-off final win against Sheffield United struck a chord with all Black Cats supporters. The defender is now in the final year of his current deal and he will hope to extend his love affair with Sunderland.

Joe Anderson

It just hasn’t quite happened for the former Everton man during his time on Wearside as the defender has made just A departure seems all but inevitable this summer. Anderson has made just six senior appearances for the Black Cats since he joined in January 2023 and just two of those appearances came last season. A departure this summer seems on the cards.

Jay Matete

The midfielder joined Sunderland from Fleetwood Town in January 2022 but has made just 25 appearances over the last two and a half years. The majority of his first-team appearances have come during loan spells with Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle and a permanent move could be on the agenda if there is interest this summer.

Niall Huggins

The former Leeds United youngster has endured some difficult challenges with injuries throughout his time at Sunderland and failed to make a single senior appearance last season. Huggins is now heading into the final 12 months of his current deal at the Stadium of Light - although Sunderland are believed to have an option to extend his contract by a further year.

Dennis Cirkin

One of the most impressive signings made by Sunderland in recent seasons, Cirkin appeared to be a Premier League full-back in the making with some fine displays throughout his time on Wearside. Such form does not not unnoticed and there has been reported interest from a number of top flight clubs. However, the defender will hope to prove himself against some of the best wingers in the world during the new season and Sunderland will have high hopes of retaining his services beyond the end of his contract next summer.

Dan Neil

The Black Cats captain, a successful academy graduate and the man that led Sunderland back into the Premier League. Alongside fellow midfielder Chris Rigg, Neil can be used as a shining example of what can be achieved after breaking through the Academy of Light ranks. There has been speculation suggesting the midfielder is on the radar of some of Sunderland’s new Premier League rivals and clubs in Europe - and there is a need to make a decision on his future as he enters the final year of his contract.

