Sunderland transfer tracker: Every named linked with a move to Wearside during the summer transfer window

As Sunderland prepare for life back in the Premier League, Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey are already working behind the scenes to strengthen Régis Le Bris’ squad.

Below is a running list of every player linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer as excitement begins to build for an interesting summer transfer window ahead of Sunderland’s return to the Premier League following promotion through the play-offs.

Duje Ćaleta-Car

Age: 28

Position: CB

Current club: Lyon

The Croatian international has been linked with a move away from Lyon and could be an experienced option for Sunderland as they prepare for Premier League football. Known for his aerial strength and composure in possession, Ćaleta-Car would bring a commanding presence to the heart of the defence.

Sam Greenwood

Age: 23

Position: AM/ST

Current club: Leeds United

The former Sunderland academy player has been linked with a potential return to Wearside following limited game time at Leeds. Comfortable as a No.10 or secondary striker, Greenwood’s technical ability and set-piece threat could offer versatility in the final third.

Isaac Price

Age: 21

Position: CM

Current club: West Bromwich Albion

Price has been tracked by Sunderland after emerging as one of Northern Ireland’s standout performers. A box-to-box midfielder with strong passing numbers and international experience, he would bring energy and drive to the middle of the park.

Charlie Gray

Age: 19

Position: CM

Current club: Manchester City

Sunderland are among several clubs linked with the talented teenager, who is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad. Gray is looking for a pathway to senior football, and Sunderland’s track record with young players could make them an appealing destination.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Age: 27

Position: CB

Current club: Celtic

The powerful defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League after impressing in Scotland. A composed ball-player with top-flight experience, Carter-Vickers could provide Sunderland with a ready-made option at the heart of their defence.

Armand Laurienté

Age: 26

Position: ST/LW

Current club: Sassuolo

The French attacker has pace to burn and a creative spark in the final third. Laurienté is reportedly on Kristjaan Speakman’s radar, and would offer Sunderland a direct, unpredictable outlet from wide areas if a deal could be struck. He has been rated at around £17million.

Charlie Cresswell

Age: 22

Position: CB

Current club: Toulouse

Cresswell is viewed as a high-potential centre-back and has been linked with Sunderland multiple times previously. A current England U21 international, his physicality and aggression could fit the mould for Sunderland’s defensive rebuild.

Sam Johnstone

Age: 32

Position: GK

Current club: Wolves

The experienced shot-stopper has been linked with a move away from Wolves amid competition for the No.1 shirt. Johnstone’s Premier League pedigree and commanding presence make him a strong candidate if Sunderland seek experience between the posts.

Japhet Tanganga

Age: 26

Position: CB

Current club: Millwall

The former Tottenham defender has a £1.2million release clause for Premier League clubs and is reportedly on Sunderland’s radar. Tanganga’s athleticism and versatility across the back line make him an intriguing low-cost option.

Ishe Samuels-Smith

Age: 19

Position: LB/CB

Current club: Chelsea

A highly rated prospect who joined Chelsea from Everton in 2023, Samuels-Smith is being closely monitored as Sunderland continue to explore elite loan options. Comfortable at both left-back and centre-half, he would add further depth and technical quality.

Reinildo Mandava

Age: 31

Position: LB

Current club: Free agent (last with Atletico Madrid)

The experienced full-back is a free agent following his time with Atletico Madrid and has been floated as a potential addition. His pedigree and leadership could appeal to Sunderland as they seek experienced reinforcements on the left side of defence.

Matthis Abline

Age: 22

Position: ST

Current club: Nantes

The FC Nantes striker has been linked in French media, with Sunderland reportedly facing competition from Burnley, Brentford, and Ligue 1 clubs. Known for his movement and eye for goal, Abline fits the club’s recruitment model in terms of age and upside.

Lennon Miller

Age: 18

Position: CM

Current club: Motherwell

The Motherwell teenager made his full Scotland debut earlier this month and has been linked with a switch to Wearside. Sunderland are reportedly preparing an ambitious offer, despite competition from both Celtic and Rangers. Miller has also previously been linked with Borussia Dortmund.

Amad Diallo

Age: 22

Position: CAM, RW

Current club: Manchester United

Amad became a fan favourite during his previous loan spell on Wearside and has once again been linked with a return. He has become a key player Manchester United, but speculation over another move continues, though it feel unlikely given the attacker’s contract situation.

Vladyslav Vanat

Age: 23

Position: ST

Current club: Dynamo Kyiv

Vanat finished as top scorer in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and has reportedly emerged as a key target. The Dynamo Kyiv forward is understood to be drawing attention from across Europe, but Sunderland are said to be leading the race for his signature. He’s currently on international duty with Ukraine’s U21s.

Tommy Doyle

Age: 23

Position: CM

Current club: Wolves

Doyle has impressed during loan spells in the Championship and is expected to be on the move again this summer. Reports suggest Sunderland are among the clubs tracking his situation at Manchester City.

Oscar Bobb

Age: 21

Position: CAM

Current club: Manchester City

Another Manchester City product, Bobb has been mooted as a potential loan or permanent option. He’s considered one of the more creative young players in City’s ranks and would offer flair in the final third.

Habib Diarra

Age: 21

Position: CM

Current club: Strasbourg

The midfielder has been linked in overseas reports, bringing energy and technical ability in midfield. Sunderland are reportedly monitoring his situation.

Chris Mepham

Age: 27

Position: CB

Current club: Bournemouth

The Wales international defender has been named in connection with Sunderland following promotion. His experience at club and international level makes him an appealing defensive option.

Kwame Poku

Age: 23

Position: RW

Current club: Peterborough United

Poku has caught attention with his performances in recent seasons and has reportedly been monitored by Sunderland. He offers pace and creativity from midfield.

Joe Gomez

Age: 28

Position: CB/RB

Current club: Liverpool

While a highly ambitious link, Gomez has been loosely associated with Sunderland in the gossip columns. His versatility and Premier League experience are his standout traits.

Luis Malagón

Age: 28

Position: GK

Current club: Club América

The Mexican goalkeeper has reportedly attracted interest from Sunderland as they consider their goalkeeping options. He is currently a key player at Club América.

Wilfried Singo

Age: 24

Position: RWB

Current club: AS Monaco

Singo has been linked before with English clubs and is once again being mentioned as a possible Sunderland target. His athleticism and attacking instincts from wide areas make him a standout candidate.

Eddy Kouadio

Age: 19

Position: CB

Current club: Fiorentina

A young and promising defender, Kouadio has reportedly been tracked by Sunderland among other clubs. He fits the profile of a developmental signing.

Modibo Sagnan

Age: 26

Position: CB

Current club: Real Sociedad

Sagnan has had loan stints across Europe and has been linked with Sunderland. He brings strength and presence in central defence.

Otar Kiteishvili

Age: 29

Position: CM

Current club: Sturm Graz

Kiteishvili is a creative Georgian midfielder who has reportedly been offered to English clubs. Sunderland are one of the sides understood to be evaluating his potential.

Ahmet Gürleyen

Age: 26

Position: CB

Current club: SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Gürleyen has been loosely linked in European press with a move to England. Sunderland are said to be keeping tabs on the centre-back.

Max Johnston

Age: 21

Position: RB

Current club: Sturm Graz

Johnston is a young Scottish full-back who has previously been scouted by English clubs. Reports this summer suggest Sunderland are among those keeping watch.

Jordan Henderson

Age: 34

Position: CDM

Current club: Ajax

A sentimental link more than anything concrete at this stage. The former Sunderland player has been linked with a return, and although unlikely, his future is one to keep an eye on.

Demarai Gray

Age: 28

Position: LW

Current club: Al-Ettifaq

Gray has been named in transfer speculation involving Sunderland. The winger has Premier League experience and remains a potentially attractive free transfer option.

Cédric Kipré

Age: 28

Position: CB

Current club: West Bromwich Albion

Kipré has impressed over the past season and is one of several Championship defenders being linked with a step up. Sunderland are reportedly among his admirers.

Vladimir Coufal

Age: 32

Position: CB

Current club: Free agent (last at Wes Ham)

Coufal free agent this summer after leaving West Ham upon the expiration of his contract following five years with the Irons and has been linked with a host of clubs including Sunderland.

Harry Toffolo

Age: 29

Position: LB

Current club: Free agent (last at Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that reported Sunderland transfer target Harry Toffolo will leave the club this summer. The Black Cats have been linked with reinforcements in the full-back department.

Michael Cooper

Age: 25

Position: GK

Current club: Sheffield United

Sunderland have reportedly joined the race to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper this summer, with Premier League rivals Leeds United and Everton also showing interest.