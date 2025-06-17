Southampton’s fall shows why pragmatism matters, and Régis Le Bris could be Sunderland’s Premier League advantage

Success in the Premier League isn’t about playing the prettiest football. It’s about surviving – and sometimes that means winning ugly.

Southampton forgot that. Under the idealist Russell Martin, they stuck rigidly to their style, trying too hard to play out from the back. But in a league where mistakes are punished and moments matter more than patterns, that commitment to aesthetics proved fatal. Martin was sacked in December with the Saints already spiralling, leaving his replacement Ivan Jurić with an impossible task.

Sunderland, by contrast, enter the top-flight after an eight-season absence with what feels like a very different kind of head coach. Régis Le Bris might be known for youth development and tactical intelligence, but he hasn’t been a purist. He’s shown pragmatism at every turn while at Sunderland, and that could be the difference in what promises to be a brutal survival race.

What defined Sunderland’s promotion campaign wasn’t one set system or ideology. It was adaptability. Le Bris used multiple formations – frequently switching between a 4-3-3 and a 4-4-2 – and he wasn’t afraid to tweak shape, shuffle personnel, or sacrifice possession to get results. He knew when to sit deep and frustrate, and when to press high and suffocate. It wasn’t about playing beautifully – it was about winning.

That flexibility will be crucial. Every newly promoted side has games where they’re outmatched. Southampton tried to pass their way through that pressure and crumbled. Sunderland, under Le Bris, have shown they’re prepared to fight, press, sit deep, or scrap – whatever the moment demands.

That mindset filters down. Players like Dan Neil and Eliezer Mayenda developed in different, often unfamiliar roles last season. That kind of versatility doesn’t happen by accident – it comes from a head coach who sees football in shades of grey, not in dogmatic black and white.

Of course, there’s still risk. The Premier League has a way of seducing clubs into forgetting what made them successful. Bigger stadiums, bigger budgets, bigger egos – they can all cloud focus. But based on what we’ve seen so far, you’d back the humble and unflappable Le Bris to stay grounded. In this league, being hard to beat, tactically sharp and emotionally resilient matters far more than playing out from the back for the cameras. Southampton learned that too late. Sunderland would be wise to learn it now.

Le Bris understands the realities of elite football – his time at Lorient proved that. He impressed early in Ligue 1, then experienced the sting of relegation. But if he sticks to what’s worked on Wearside – even if it’s not always pretty – Sunderland will give themselves the best possible shot of staying up. Right now, style can wait. Survival is everything.

