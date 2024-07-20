Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in their latest pre-season friendly at the Pinatar Arena

Phil Smith is out in Spain reporting on all the action and here, he talks you through some of the things he learned from the game...

Le Bris has made his Jobe decision

In his first press conference, The Echo asked Regis Le Bris whether he had a sense of where he wanted Jobe Bellingham to play or whether that would develop over time. Le Bris said he already had a clear idea, but that we'd have to wait until the two had spoken privately before he shared it with us.

In these early pre-season games, Jobe has had a very defined role and one that he now seems certain to start the Championship campaign in. He's operating primarily as the ten, but is a key player in the way Le Bris wants his team to transition from defence to attack. Off the ball he pushes right up to get alongside the striker, adding another player to press the opposition defence as high as possible. In attack, he can either drop deep to link the play and make a 4-3-3, or burst beyond into the channels. If there was one frustration on Friday night it was that he didn't break the box given that eye for goal he's shown, but the searing heat and strong opposition were obviously a key part of that.

Sunderland will attack quicker this season

Sunderland are going to play out from the back for the most part and there'll be times where they slow the game to draw out the opposition. They're definitely going to try and attack quicker, though. 'Quick, quick, quick' could be heard repeatedly from the Sunderland dugout, no surprise given how Le Bris spoke in his first press conference of reaching the opposition box with just a few passes. The bigger challenge will be how they compete against those low blocks at the Stadium of Light - tomorrow's game will be a bit more useful in that regard.

Phil Smith | james Copley

Chris Rigg is starting the season in central midfield

OK, we've gone a bit early on this one. And there's strong contenders for the position, Pierre Ekwah was tidy in the second half and Elliot Embleton looked bang at it.

Rigg, though, looks like a player on a mission. There was the odd misplaced pass but he played with invention, was competitive and showed real quality at times. Good luck getting the jersey off him for that Cardiff City game is this is the level he's going to produce.

Dan Neil is destined for the Premier League

Rigg's performance was helped considerably because of the discipline and class of Dan Neil alongside him. There was nothing flash about Neil's performance but he was vocal in ensuring Sunderland's shape off the ball was right, never gave his opposite number time and space to turn on the ball and quickly moved the ball into the wide areas where the Black Cats know they have the players to hurt teams.

Neil has played against Premier League opposition twice this year and against neither Newcastle nor Nottingham Forest has he looked even slightly out of his depth. He's going to the top - let's hope it's with Sunderland.

Leo Hjelde is a centre half

Hjelde played primarily at left back when he first arrived at Sunderland, mainly due to the injury issues facing both Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin. While he'd played there before in the past, he was clear in his initial engagements with the local media that he preferred being in the middle of the pitch. The difference when he played there last night, albeit in only a brief 20-minute or so cameo, was stark. He was vocal, strong and showed some much more composure and aggression in possession. Early days of course, but one to watch.

Cirkin is back

On the same theme, Sunderland’s best play in the first half often came through Dennis Cirkin making a surging overlapping run. What a boost to see him back fit and action - the balance of the side was so often wrong in his absence last season and already looks so much better now.

Youngsters might need loans

Jewison Bennette did a good job in his late cameo but that he played at left back behind Romaine Mundle is probably a sign of where he currently stands in the pecking order. With Abdoullah Ba to return from fitness in the weeks ahead, his pathway to the first team looks fairly blocked and particularly if Jack Clarke stays. He needs a loan move but it has to be a better fit than his January switch to Greece.

Similarly, Luis Hemir wasn't named in this squad and was doing some individual running on the pitches behind the arena. Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn look ahead of him just now and the club are clearly trying to recruit further up front. Hemir needs a loan but its tricky - the best way for him to develop his fitness and language skills is staying in-house but at the moment the club are risking his value depreciating. One to watch, could a return to Europe for a season allow him to get some sharpness and confidence in front of goal back.