The 25-year-old playmaker hadn’t started any of the Black Cats’ first seven league games this season, but has been named in the team for consecutive matches after Mowbray replaced Alex Neil in the dugout.

Roberts scored twice in quick succession as Sunderland recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Reading, despite losing striker Ellis Simms to a foot injury in the first half.

Simms’ setback further highlighted the squad’s lack of forward options after top scorer Ross Stewart was ruled out with a thigh issue.

Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against Reading. Picture by FRANK REID

As a result Mowbray has called for the likes of Roberts, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke, who scored Sunderland’s third at Reading, to make more goalscoring contributions.

“When he came in I had a chat with him,” Roberts told the Echo when asked about his conversations with Mowbray’s “Especially after Ross got injured he reiterated how important I’d have to be and a manager like that with a player like me is huge.

“It gives you the confidence to go out there and do what you do. I’ve done it all of my life and it’s just kind of being on there and having the belief to do it.

“The manager here has been fantastic, he’s good with young players, he’s good with team morale and he’s come in straight away been really good with the team and got us playing free-flowing football.

“That’s what I think the fans want to see and what we want to see.”

Simms’ withdrawal at Reading meant Pritchard was asked to lead the line for Sunderland, with Roberts on the right and Clarke on the left, while Elliot Embleton was brought off the bench to play in midfield.

Still, Sunderland had prepared for the possibility of playing without a natural striker and adjusted accordingly.

“It’s more the work on the training pitch,” added Roberts. “We’ve worked on it and the manager has done it before so he’s put that in our brains so we know if we don’t have a striker what to do.

“I thought Pritch did really well up there, he’s only small but he’s a terrier, he gets on the ball. Embo coming on as well is another technician.

“I enjoy playing out there, it’s my favoured position and I’ve done that many times in my career and hopefully I can do it more this season.

“I don’t know how bad Ellis’ injury is, I’m sure it’s not as bad as Ross’, but we have other ways to play football."

Sunderland were also able to bring on new signings Amad Diallo and Jewison Bennette in the closing stages, while defender Aji Alese made his first league start for the club.

“I thought to a man we were brilliant, even the players coming on,” said Roberts

“Obviously Embo came on and played a few balls for me, and Jewison coming on, I thought he was sharp.