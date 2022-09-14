'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as Tony Mowbray's side thrash Reading
Sunderland recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Reading – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Select Car Leasing Stadium?
By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:37 pm
The Black Cats were dealt a first-half blow when striker Ellis Simms limped off the pitch with an injury.
Yet two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession before the break put the visitors in a commanding position.
Jack Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as Sunderland recorded their joint biggest win of the season.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Select Car Leasing Stadium:
