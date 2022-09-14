Any period of absence would leave Sunderland without a recognised senior striker; Ross Stewart already facing a battle to be play before the World Cup break due to a thigh problem.

Simms tried twice to run off the injury but with his toe numb he had to be withdrawn.

Head coach Tony Mowbray is hoeful that there is no broken bone but admits it is a major concern: “It's his big toe, on the joint.

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was struggling to push off and it's numb at the moment. Whether we scan that tomorrow or whether it settles down overnight, we'll have to wait and see.

“It's the fact it was numb, I don't think it's broken but we'll have to let it settle and then reassess it again.”

In a remarkable sequence Sunderland scored twice within minutes of Simms’ injury, Patrick Roberts scoring a superb brace before Jack Clarke finished an excellent counter-attack to make it three in the second half.

Mowbray was thrilled with the football on show as his side moved into the top six in front of 2,000 travelling fans.

“It wasn’t ideal losing Ellis, he brings us a physicality and he's key at defending set pieces, as well,” Mowbray said.

“I think we controlled the game with the ball. The team played well, I've talked a lot about Patrick Roberts this week and players having to step up for us. He did just that, he grasped the nettle for us.

“The third goal, I haven't seen it back yet but wow... what a goal.

“It was a good performance from us, we believed despite their excellent home record that we could win tonight if we did the basics well.

“It was good to score three goals in front of our fans, it's amazing to see how many travelled so far on a Wednesday night. It's incredible but it doesn't surprise me, this club is a massive beast and we need to keep trying to feed it.”

On Roberts and Clarke Mowbray said: “Without overplaying it, I try to love footballers.

"I tell them how great they are, I try to make them feel good in themselves, but I do demand hard work from them so they will get sick of me shouting at them to get back, run, and open their shoulders up to see their full-back coming down the outside.

"I thought they both reacted really well, and I hope when you get results like tonight the hard work part of the job becomes second nature to them.

"I can’t teach Patrick Roberts to do what he does with that left foot – I was a big centre-half who used to head it. He’s got a wand of a foot. I told you Tosin Adarabioyo texted me and said Patrick Roberts is magic because he was a kid with him at Man City.