Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The EFL have announced that Oxford United have been disciplined for a failure to pay wages owed to Sunderland on time

Oxford United have been hit with a fine and a transfer-fee restriction after failing to pay their contribution to Jay Matete’s wages while he was on loan from Sunderland.

The EFL initially handed Oxford a three-window embargo for paying transfer fees over the error in line with their regulations, but that this has been reduced to one window on appeal and suspended for two years. A fine of £3,500 remains in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The punishment was incurred after Oxford failed to pay wages owed to Sunderland for Matete’s time at the club in February of this year. Matete joined the club on loan on deadline day but saw his season and the loan deal itself brought to a premature end when he required surgery on a knee issue. Sunderland were owed £63,680.34 for the time Matete was on loan at the club, and this was not paid until the club’s chief executive officer was made aware of the issue in July. The matter was then swiftly resolved, and an appeal commission ultimately decided that the punishment should be downgraded. The fee embargo will come into place if there is a repeat in the next two years.

Oxford United Club Secretary, Vanessa Gomm, said the issue was now closed and that it was not impacting the club’s summer recruitment as they prepare for a return to the Championship: “An appeal was lodged on the basis that the sanction was disproportionate to the conduct in question, with the matter referred to an independent Disciplinary Commission. On review, the Commission agreed with the club’s position and subsequently reduced the three-window restriction to one window, suspended for two years, which will only be triggered upon a further breach of Regulation 52.6.3. We have already taken steps to improve internal processes and would like to reassure supporters that this decision will have no impact on our recruitment plans or the club. We have already brought in experienced, quality Championship players and will continue to build a competitive squad for the season ahead.

“Oxford United would like to thank the EFL and the Commission for their cooperation in this matter.”