Graeme Murty was delighted with the youngster’s display during Sunderland U21s drubbing of Huddersfield Town

Sunderland under-21s lead coach Graeme Murty has hailed defender Oli Bainbridge for his versatility in recent weeks.

Typically a left-back, the 21-year-old played at centre-back alongside Luke Bell as Sunderland battered Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup. Murty’s side scored seven goals and kept a clean sheet to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

“We do challenge people to play different positions. Jenson Jones plays across at right-back and left-back,” Murty said when asked about Bainbridge’s switch from full-back to centre-back for the game against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup.”

He continued: “Tommy Lavery's done the same. For Oli to move inside and deliver that level of understanding of how we play, the composure and not a little bit of quality as well with his left foot, I thought was an outstanding part to it.

“I'm glad you've noticed it because obviously the forward players are going to get the plaudits with the goals. But for him to marshal the defence, to get a clean sheet but also to show that level of composure, I think is a real testament to the kind of character he is.

Bainbridge joined Kilmarnock in Scotland last summer on a season-long loan but was recalled by Sunderland early after making just six league appearances and one Europa Conference League start during his time at the club.

Bainbridge was thrown in at the deep end at Kilmarnock and made his senior debut away at Celtic Park during a 4-0 defeat. Afterwards, boss Derek McInnes said the defender’s display was a positive to take from the drubbing, though he struggled for regular game time following the display.

Bainbridge recently admitted that his transfer future is “up in the air” after returning from Scotland. The defender cannot be loaned to a club in Scotland or the EFL now the winter window has closed but could go to the National League if needed.

“At the minute it's all up in the air,” the 19-year-old told The Echo when asked about his transfer future after his recall. “Obviously, there's not too long left of January, so we'll have to see there. But again, it'll be sort of a conversation with me and the club and we'll just have to see where that goes.”

Though his stay at Kilmarnock was cut short after perhaps not going the way the youngster had first envisaged, Bainbridge was full of praise for the club and their staff.

“Yeah, it got a little bit difficult, but the experience I've sort of learned from and got over there, coming back in straight away, putting it to practice,” Bainbridge said when reflecting on his stint north of the border. “I think just seeing different styles of football, playing against men, I think it's always going to stand you in good stead for when you come back here.

“I couldn't ask for much more from the lads, all the coaching staff, they were brilliant with us (at Kilmarnock). The coaches straight away came in and said, we're here to help you as well. The players as well, coming in, knowing I'm a young lad, especially getting thrown in at the deep end, early doors, they looked after us really well.

“Just towards the end, I wasn't getting enough game times as myself and Sunderland would have liked, which is unfortunate, but that was the only main reason. I've still got nothing bad to say about Kilmarnock, just wanting to get a few more games.”