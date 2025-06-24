All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Nottingham Forest look set to rival Sunderland for a pair of prospective midfield signings, according to transfer reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with a wide array of targets in the aftermath of their promotion to the Premier League last month, with Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment cohort expected to be busy in the market as they look to build a squad capable of staving of relegation next term.

In that regard, one of the more eye-catching names linked with a potential move to the Stadium of Light in recent weeks has been that of England international and Sunderland academy graduate Jordan Henderson. According to an update from the Daily Mail, however, Forest - as well as French giants Marseille - are also keeping tabs on the veteran talent, who could be allowed to leave current club Ajax for nothing over the coming weeks due to a clause in his contract.

Henderson is not the only mooted Sunderland target on Forest’s radar either. As per On the Minute, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are the latest top flight club to take an interest in Senegal international Habib Diarra.

The midfielder has been linked with a number of English teams in recent weeks, with Sunderland, Leeds United, Fulham, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United all said to be keen, and Leeds supposedly having already held talks with the player’s representatives.

Indeed, the Strasbourg captain’s exit remains widely anticipated, with club president Marc Keller stating: “There’s one player who should leave, based on a promise I made to him two years ago, and that’s our captain Habib Diarra. When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn’t leave until June 2025. So, if we get an attractive offer for him and for us, he could leave.”

Ex-Sunderland star George Honeyman set for Blackpool move

Former Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman looks set to sign for League One outfit Blackpool, according to reports.

The 30-year-old is currently on the books at Millwall, but is expected to depart The Den on a free transfer this summer, despite suggestions that he has been offered a new deal in the capital. To that end, London-based journalist Richard Cawley claims that Honeyman is expected to undergo his medical with the Tangerines on Tuesday, and link up with Steve Bruce’s side imminently.

John Obi Mikel praises Jobe Bellingham

And finally, ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has heaped praise on former Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, comparing him to his old Stamford Bridge teammate, Frank Lampard.

The teenager completed a transfer from the Stadium of Light to German side Borussia Dortmund earlier this month, and scored his first goal for his new club during a FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Speaking after that match, Mikel told DAZN: "It's easy sometimes as a midfielder to just pass the ball then stand still. But no, he wants to arrive late in the box. He wants to be there when the ball drops. He reminds me of a certain player I played with, Frank Lampard. 20-odd goals every season by being there and arriving at the right time. I think he's going to score a lot of goals for Dortmund.

“What I like about him is he's very direct. Once he has the ball he's looking up, he's passing forwards, running forwards. He wants to arrive at the box at the right time, and that's exactly what he did. The chest control and the volley - he wouldn't have scored this goal if he hadn't passed and then run forwards."

