'Nothing to fear' - Hull City star fires warning at Sunderland ahead of weekend clash

Sunderland host Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Hull City midfielder Matt Crooks has claimed that the Tigers do not have “anything to fear” heading into their Championship clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Ruben Selles’ side are currently battling relegation from the second tier, and find themselves just a point clear of the bottom three heading into their trip to Wearside - albeit with a game in hand on Derby County, who are immediately beneath them in the standings. But despite the gap between themselves and Sunderland, Crooks is of the opinion that he and his teammates can cause problems for the Black Cats on Saturday lunchtime.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, he said: "This league, you know what it's like. There's a game every other day. You've just got to use it. We're so lucky to be in the position that we are, I think, of being able to play football at such a high level and in front of a big crowd, and you've got to kind of embrace that pressure and enjoy it and go out there with a positive attitude and try and win a game of football, so that's what I'll be looking to do and I know the rest of the lads are as well.

"That's the game, isn't it? It's the emotion of the game, we feel it, the fans feel it, everyone feels it. I think after the game at Sheffield United [a 3-0 Hull City victory] that we had to back it up and obviously, we didn't do that, but in this league, if you put two or three wins together, you, you see how tight it is, you do climb the league pretty quickly but it's alright talking about it, it's another thing doing it.

"We've shown against the bigger teams that are up there at the top of the league that we can mix it with them. I think that's the Championship, isn't it? Any game, if you perform on the day then you can pick up three points. I don't feel like we have anything to fear from anyone; we've just got to stick to our game plan, what we want to do in the game and take it from there.

"That's what we're playing football for, these moments, these kind of fortunate times where we can play in front of big crowds and kind of have that adrenaline running through our veins and take it to them."

Sunderland took all three points from Hull when the two sides played each other back in October, with Wilson Isidor’s stunning breakaway goal proving enough to decide the clash. Since then, the Tigers have undergone a change in the dugout, ousting Tim Walter in favour of the aforementioned Selles.