It received standing ovations on its premiere run - and The Sunderland Story is back to paint the Empire red and white.

Cast members: Jude Nelson, Ainsley Fannen, James Hedley, Phil Corbitt, Jayne Mackenzie and Mack McNally | Sunderland Echo

The unique play, which follows multiple generations of the Black Cat-loving Carter family, returns to the city from Thursday, May 15 to Saturday, May 31, 2025 after hitting the back of the net with its debut in 2023.

Told through music, comedy and emotion, the show takes audiences from the club’s first trophy to the present day, via legendary managers and scorers including Watson, Stokoe, Reid, Cochrane, Campbell, and Gurney.

It’s based around the Carters, a Sunderland family who’ve followed SAFC since the club began in 1879, through all the trials and tribulations, with their passion for the Black Cats passed on from parent to child throughout the decades.

Combining theatre with the beautiful game is a dream role for actor Ainsley Fannen, 27, from Castletown.

Before moving to London to pursue his acting career, Ainsley was a season ticket holder at the Stadium of Light.

He played the role of the son in the show, Kevin Carter, for its debut - and jumped at the chance to don his red and white stripes on stage again.

Black Cat and actor Ainsley Fannen plays Kevin Carter | Sunderland Echo

Speaking about the audiences’ initial response to the show in 2023, he said: “It was amazing. We weren’t sure how it would be received because the football crowd aren’t necessarily a theatre crowd.

“On the first performance we did I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You and out of nowhere a theatre of 2,000 people started singing along. All the acting went out of the window, we were so overwhelmed by the response. As soon as we had the audience on our side it just took off.”

“I’m a lifelong Sunderland fan, it was a religious blessing from birth passed on by my dad and grandad,” added Ainsley, who attended the Kathleen Davis School of Dance when he was younger.

“I grew up going to football matches on a Saturday and doing shows at the Empire with Kathleen Davis. It was always my dream to return to the Empire stage professionally and just couldn’t dream of a more dream role than this.”

He added: “ Yes, it’s about the football club, but there’s more to it than that; it’s also about the city. The biggest thing about this show is people being proud of their city.”

The Sunderland Story was last at the Empire in 2023 | Submitted

While the show features many of the actors from two years ago, there’s been some tweaks to bring the show up to date, as well as two new actors.

They include Mack McNally from Jarrow, who is another ardent Sunderland fan.

He’s stepping into the shoes of Carter family friend, Charlie, when the show returns in May.

He said: “My friend Peter Peverley was in the last show but he’s doing Calamity Jane at the minute so couldn’t do it this time around. He recommended me because of my acting background, but also because he knows how much I support Sunderland.

“I auditioned and got the part - and I couldn’t have asked for anything better.

“There’s so many historical moments in the show, it’s educating people but in an entertaining way and it’s great to be able to pass that information onto the next generation. I’m so excited to get on the stage.”

Cast members from The Sunderland Story on stage at The Empire Theatre in 2023. Picture: DAVID WOOD | David Wood

The club are fully behind the production and David Bruce, SAFC’s chief business officer, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the return of The Sunderland Story and are excited for its comeback in 2025.

“My time at MLS meant I missed it the first time around, but through family and friends, I know just how well the show captured the essence and heart of our Club.

“Sunderland is all about family and community, and I can’t wait to enjoy with my loved ones and fellow supporters in May.”

The 2023 show has been updated for a second season | David Wood

Nicky Allt, Writer of The Sunderland Story, spent months doing extensive research into the club and the city in preparation for the show, and there’s some new scenes this time to bring it up to date.

“There are certain people you can’t take out like Shackleton, Bobby Gurney and the ‘73 team,” he said.

“But it’s more about the present side now too, who are pushing for promotion. And more about the city itself. Certain scenes will stay, but there’s a lot of new scenes about the city and the city’s culture.”

*The Sunderland Story is at Sunderland Empire from May 15-31, 2025. Tickets priced from £15 are available online at atgtickets.com/sunderland*