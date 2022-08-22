Norwich's striker solution, ex-Sunderland men combine for Wigan plus Sheffield United and West Brom impress
Sunderland recorded their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory at Stoke – but how did their Championship rivals fare over the weekend?
Ross Stewart’s goal on the stroke of half-time means Alex Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five league fixtures this season, while the 1-0 win moved them up to fifth in the nascent Championship table.
Here’s our second-tier review following the weekend’s matches:
Performance of the weekend – West Brom
The Baggies recorded their first league win of the season in emphatic style by beating Hull 5-2 at The Hawthorns.
Long-range strikes from John Swift and Darnell Furlong helped secure the three points, after Callum Elder's own goal, while Karlan Grant and Dara O'Shea also got on the scoresheet.
Goal of the weekend – Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)
Sheffield United moved top of the table with a 3-0 win over Blackburn at Bramall Lane.
Striker Iliman Ndiaye scored twice after Oliver Norwood's opener. The forward’s second was an excellent individual effort, after winning the ball in his own half before driving forward and converting with a fine strike.
Performance of the weekend – Josh Sargent (Norwich)
Next up for Sunderland is a meeting with Norwich at the Stadium of Light, and the Canaries have rediscovered some form after a difficult start to the campaign.
Dean Smith’s side beat Millwall 2-0 at Carrow Road, despite main striker Teemu Pukki starting on the bench after recovering from a foot injury.
With the Finn absent from the starting XI, fellow forward Josh Sargent stepped up to score a brace with two neat finishes in the second half.
Quote of the weekend – Leam Richardson (Wigan)
Wigan striker Charlie Wyke made his first senior appearance for nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest in training in November last year.
Wyke came off the bench during the Latics’ 1-0 win at Birmingham, before setting up former Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead to score the winner, despite Joe Bennett’s first-half red card.
“You know my thoughts on the person – nevermind the footballer, “ said Wigan boss Leam Richardson after the match. “I know how hard he has worked from nine months ago to get back in training and get back on the pitch. There was never going to be anybody who could stop him.”
Stat of the weekend
Preston are the only team in England’s top four divisions who haven’t conceded a goal so far this season.
Ryan Lowe’s side have played out four goalless draws following a stalemate with Watford at Deepdale.
A 1-0 win at Luton last weekend is The Lilywhites’ only Championship game which hasn’t finished goalless.
A day to forget – Sonny Carey and Ian Maatsen
There was a lively fixture at Turf Moor as Blackpool came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Burnley.
Tangerines midfielder Sonny Carey had only been on the pitch for eight minutes when he received a straight red card for a foul on Ian Maatsen, who was also sent off for his reaction to the challenge.