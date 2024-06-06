Next Sunderland manager: Stockport and St Mirren bosses not under consideration by decision-makers
Stockport boss Dave Challinor and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson are not under consideration to become Sunderland’s next head coach, The Echo has learned.
The pair were linked with the vacant head coach position vacated by Michael Beale over 100 days ago on Thursday evening with former AZ boss Pascal Jansen also mentioned with a move to Wearside this summer.
Jansen is out of work after leaving Dutch side AZ Alkmaar earlier this year. Challinor, meanwhile, has impressed with Stockport, winning two promotions in three seasons to take the club from the National League to League One but is not under consideration by Sunderland at the moment
Robinson took charge of St Mirren in February 2022 and led the side to a fifth-place finish in the SPL during the 2023-24 season. It had been reported that the Northern Irishman had formed part of a final three alongside Challinor and Jansen. However, neither Robinson nor Challinor are currently under consideration at present.
