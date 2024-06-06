Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest on Sunderland’s head coach search after recent reports on Thursday afternoon

Stockport boss Dave Challinor and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson are not under consideration to become Sunderland’s next head coach, The Echo has learned.

The pair were linked with the vacant head coach position vacated by Michael Beale over 100 days ago on Thursday evening with former AZ boss Pascal Jansen also mentioned with a move to Wearside this summer.

Jansen is out of work after leaving Dutch side AZ Alkmaar earlier this year. Challinor, meanwhile, has impressed with Stockport, winning two promotions in three seasons to take the club from the National League to League One but is not under consideration by Sunderland at the moment