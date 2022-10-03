Next Middlesbrough manager: Ex-Watford boss ‘favourite’ for Boro job; Blackpool suffer injury setback ahead of Sunderland clash
Rob Edwards has emerged as an early favourite to take over from Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager.
Middlesbrough manager search
Former Watford and Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards has been made the early bookies favourite to take over from Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough.
Edwards, 39 was in charge of the Hornets for just 11 games before being sacked and replaced by Slaven Bilic last week.
Current Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil has also been tipped to take over at the Riverside with the Northern Echo reporting chairman Steve Gibson is interested in bringing the former Boro midfielder back to the club.
Carlos Corberan, who was recently sacked as Olimpiacos boss following his exit from Huddersfield Town in the summer and Scott Parker have also been tipped for the job with the quartet seen as the most likely options for Boro.
Sean Dyche, Mark Robins and Gary Rowett have also been linked with the vacancy.
Appleton reveals Blackpool injury blow
Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has revealed defender James Husband will miss their clash with Sunderland through injury.
Husband missed Blackpool’s defeat to Norwich City on Saturday and that the game with Tony Mowbray’s side comes too soon for his return.
Appleton said: “It looks unlikely he will be available for Tuesday, he might have a slim chance for Saturday, but after the scan yesterday the likelihood of him being back before the weekend is slim.
“We’re probably looking more towards the Sheffield United game.”
Husband joins Rhys Williams, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley on the injury table at the Tangerines who will be aiming to avoid a fourth-straight defeat when they face the Black Cats.
Hatters make Rudoni admission
Luton Town assistant manager Chris Cohen has admitted they were interested in signing Jack Rudoni from AFC Wimbledon in the summer before the midfielder made the switch to Huddersfield Town.
Rudoni’s Huddersfield face Luton on Tuesday night knowing a fifth defeat of the season would leave them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.
Sunderland were also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old during the transfer window before the Terriers swooped for his signature.