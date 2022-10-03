Cirkin has fully recovered from a hamstring problem and could yet be joined in the squad by PSG loanee Edouard Michut, who head coach Tony Mowbray says he is eager to get involved as soon as possible.

“Dennis is ready, he'll be on the bench I think tomorrow night,” Mowbray said.

"He's over his injury, I had a good chat with him and together we just felt there was no need to risk it at the weekend, it gave him extra time to train. We think that was the best way to do it.

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He feels ready and I expect to see him on the team sheet tomorrow.

“With Edouard, he fell a week behind when he first arrived because picked up a little injury, and needed some time to adapt to the intensity of the training,” Mowbray added.

“He's catching up.

“I'm looking hard now to give him an opportunity because I think the supporters will see that he's more than capable of playing in our first team, he's very elegant and he's got two lovely feet. He's got a great passing range, very confident with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be involved very soon.

“I can feel a little bit of frustration from him and I don't mind that. He will be given an opportunity very soon.”

Mowbray also gave an update on Ellis Simms, saying: “Ellis’ situation won’t be changing over the next week or two, I don’t think. I’m hoping I’ll surprise you all in two or three weeks by saying Ellis is back training and you might see him on the bench, but at the moment, that’s not the case.

“We have to be cautious with him. If you picture the injury, it’s his big toe, it’s a ligament and it needs some time to settle down. I don’t think it’s a case of ‘strap it up, lock the bottom half of his foot solid, and just put it in a boot’.

Advertisement Hide Ad