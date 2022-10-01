The Tigers were beaten 2-0 in Friday’s match against The Hatters at the MKM Stadium, meaning the side have lost five consecutive league games.

First-team coach Andy Dawson took charge of the game against Luton, while the club’s search for a new head coach is under way.

Arveladze’s assistant Peter van der Veen has also left the club.

Hull City have sacked manager Shota Arveladze. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

In a club statement before the fixture, Hull chairman Acun Ilıcalı said: "During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club. As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren't aligned so we have made the decision to part ways.

"Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future.

“Our focus is now supporting Andy and the squad and finding the best possible candidate to drive this club forward.

Arveladze’s sacking means that seven clubs in the Championship have already experienced a managerial change after just 10 games this season.

Former Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcın is the early favourite to replace Arveladze and is priced at 5/4 with bookmakers SkyBet.

Carlos Corberan, who left Huddersfield at the end of last season, and İsmail Kartal, who has managed several clubs in Turkey, are next on the list and both priced at 8/1