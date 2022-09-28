1. Thorben Hoffmann - Eintracht Braunschweig

If Hoffmann had played two more games for Sunderland last season he would have triggered a clause in his contract for the club to sign him permanently, following promotion from League One. Instead the 23-year-old goalkeeper returned to parent club Bayern Munich before signing for Bundesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig, where he has started just two of nine league games this campaign.

Photo: Martin Rose