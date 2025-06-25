All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have joined Sunderland in the transfer battle to sign promising Georgian defender Saba Goglichidze, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is currently on the books at Italian side Empoli, and impressed in Serie A last season, despite suffering relegation from the top flight. It is within this context that an exit from the Stadio Carlo Castellani could be on the cards this summer, as per On the Minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, Empoli are expected to demand around £6.8 million for the starlet, who is under contract at the club until 2027. Alongside Sunderland and Newcastle, Nottingham Forest are also credited with an interest in Goglichidze, as are Italian heavyweights AS Roma and Lazio.

Marcin Bulka not keen on Leeds United move amid reported Sunderland and Manchester United interest

Elsewhere, French outlet L’Equipe have shared an update on the future of reported Sunderland transfer target Marcin Bulka. The Polish international emerged as a potential option for the Black Cats on Wednesday, with renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano suggesting that “active talks” were underway to bring the goalkeeper to the Stadium of Light this summer.

As thing stand, Bulka has just one year left to run on his contract at current club OGC Nice, and as per L’Equipe, it is now “almost certain” that he will be on the move over the coming weeks. Sunderland are far from the only side taking an interest in the 25-year-old, however.

While previous reports have suggested that Bulka is on the radar of Manchester United and Barcelona, this latest update states that he has also been the subject of a pursuit from Turkish giants Galatasaray, as well as Sunderland’s fellow newly-promoted Premier League rivals Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

With that in mind, it is claimed that the player has no desire to relocate to Istanbul, despite Galatsaray’s Champions League status and their willingness to meet his £17 million asking price, while a prospective switch to Elland Road also seems unlikely because the stopper “wasn’t enamoured”.

Bulka himself has been open about his own personal ambitions, and speaking back in October of last year, he said: “I have my dreams and my objectives. I want to play in the Champions League, I want to play for the national team in the biggest competitions and be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. I don’t have a dream club where I would like to play.” When questioned directly on the possibility of an exit from Nice, he added: “We will see what will happen.”

Your next Sunderland read: Fabrizio Romano: Sunderland in active transfer talks to sign senior international goalkeeper