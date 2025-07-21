Sunderland have been linked with a move for OGC Nice forward Evann Guessand

Newcastle United have contacted the entourage of Sunderland transfer target Evann Guessand, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is currently on the books at Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice, and registered 13 goals and 10 assists across 42 outings last season. That return has been enough to ensure that he now finds himself at the centre of widespread exit speculation, with a number of English sides touted as admirers.

But despite the groundswell of interest in Guessand, it is Newcastle who have reportedly taken a first step towards trying to lure him to the Premier League.

What has been said about Newcastle United’s interest in reported Sunderland transfer target Evann Guessand?

According to Africa Foot, Newcastle are the latest club to express an interest in Guessand, with the Magpies supposedly making contact with the player's representatives. At the time of writing, however, it is understood that they are yet to enter into serious negotiations with Nice themselves. It is also claimed that the next few days could prove to be “decisive” for the Ivorian international.

What has been said about Evann Guessand’s future with Nice?

Speaking to Africa Foot, former Nice defender Cedric Kante admitted that he feels this summer may be a touch too soon for Guessand to leave the French club. When asked if he thought the player was likely to leave, he said: “I hope not! I'd like him to stay for one more season. He's a player who was trained at OGC Nice, and who has just had his first truly complete season.

“From a sporting perspective, I think it would make sense for him to still be with Nice next season to play in the Champions League, if Nice advances past the third round, or the Europa League. In addition, he's due to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with Côte d'Ivoire in Morocco, and before an international competition, a player needs stability.

“It will indeed depend on the offers Nice receives. The club's project is a little more unclear than what was announced. It seems to be time to cut costs. It is indeed likely that if the management receives a high financial offer, his departure would become almost certain. In addition, the player could receive a higher salary than at Nice.

“England has the best league in the world, but I haven't read that any top-six teams are interested in him. If he's going to the Premier League, he'd better sign for a club that will be playing in Europe.”

