The Terriers have taken 11 points from their last six league games to climb outside the relegation zone by a point ahead of their trip to Wearside.

Sunderland are fighting at the other end of the table and are just two points outside the play-off places in ninth with four games remaining this campaign.

"Sunderland will expect to beat us and they have a fabulous crowd up there too,” said Warnock when asked about the Black Cats. “I think Tony Mowbray has done a fabulous job too.

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

"It's so tight at the top end that anyone has a chance of the play-offs but we've got to try and come away with something for ourselves."

"I watched them at Burnley and I felt they could have got something out of that.

On playing at the Stadium of Light, Warnock added: "It's a special place. I like the North East, I like all the clubs. Sunderland and Newcastle, what can you say about their fans? They turn out in their thousands home and away.

"But I've been very pleased with our fans as well. It's been a hard season but nobody's turned on anybody. I think they can see everyone has put a shift in."

Despite an upturn in form under Warnock, who took charge at The John Smith's Stadium in February, Huddersfield were beaten 1-0 at Swansea last time, with Ryan Manning’s deflected effort proving the difference.

"It's another difficult game for us on the back of an unlucky defeat, but we've got to try and give Sunderland problems,” Warnock added.

"It would be nice to think that we could come up with one or two answers for that ourselves."

Warnock confirmed ‘one or two’ of his players didn’t take part in Huddersfield’s full training session on Monday morning following the long trip to Swansea.