Championship news: Neil Warnock laments bad luck ahead of Sunderland clash
Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has lamented his side’s bad luck against Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.
The Terriers lost to Swansea 1-0 with Warnock’s side scoring an unfortunate own goal. “We knew we wouldn’t have a lot of possession, nobody does down here,” he explained.
“But we had one or two great chances, especially in the first half and if we had gone in front it would’ve been a different game – you would have seen them come out more and we’d have had other opportunities but we couldn’t quite finish.
“To lose it with an own goal – it’s going wide when it hits Hoggy – it’s so disappointing, but when your luck’s out your luck’s out.”
Sunderland are next in action against Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening with three fixtures left to play following the midweek clash as Tony Mowbray’s men compete for a play-off spot.