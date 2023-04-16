The Terriers lost to Swansea 1-0 with Warnock’s side scoring an unfortunate own goal. “We knew we wouldn’t have a lot of possession, nobody does down here,” he explained.

“But we had one or two great chances, especially in the first half and if we had gone in front it would’ve been a different game – you would have seen them come out more and we’d have had other opportunities but we couldn’t quite finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To lose it with an own goal – it’s going wide when it hits Hoggy – it’s so disappointing, but when your luck’s out your luck’s out.”

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Neil Warnock, Manager of Huddersfield Town, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Bristol City at John Smith's Stadium on March 07, 2023 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)