How Sunderland, Blackburn, Millwall, Coventry and Championship fixtures compare in play-off race: Gallery
Sunderland kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Birmingham City – but how do their fixtures compare to the teams around them?
The Black Cats sit 9th in the Championship table and two points off the play-offs with four games remaining – starting with Tuesday’s home game against Huddersfield.
But which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?
With league leaders Burnley already promoted, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.