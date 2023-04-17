News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland players celebrate after scoring against Birmingham City.Sunderland players celebrate after scoring against Birmingham City.
Sunderland players celebrate after scoring against Birmingham City.

How Sunderland, Blackburn, Millwall, Coventry and Championship fixtures compare in play-off race: Gallery

Sunderland kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Birmingham City – but how do their fixtures compare to the teams around them?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 08:59 BST

The Black Cats sit 9th in the Championship table and two points off the play-offs with four games remaining – starting with Tuesday’s home game against Huddersfield.

But which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?

With league leaders Burnley already promoted, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.

Played: 42 | Points: 59 | Remaining games: Cardiff (H), Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H)

1. (12th) Watford

Played: 42 | Points: 59 | Remaining games: Cardiff (H), Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H) Photo: Paul Harding

Played: 41 | Points: 60 | Remaining fixtures: Blackpool (A), Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A)

2. (11th) West Brom

Played: 41 | Points: 60 | Remaining fixtures: Blackpool (A), Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A) Photo: Catherine Ivill

Played: 42 | Points: 61 | Remaining fixtures: QPR (A), Swansea (H), West Brom (A), Blackpool (H)

3. (10th) Norwich

Played: 42 | Points: 61 | Remaining fixtures: QPR (A), Swansea (H), West Brom (A), Blackpool (H) Photo: Henry Browne

Played: 42 | Points: 61 | Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (H), West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A)

4. (9th) Sunderland

Played: 42 | Points: 61 | Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (H), West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A) Photo: Frank Reid

