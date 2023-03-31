Burnley 0 Sunderland 0: Highlights as Tony Mowbray's side claim hard-fought draw at Turf Moor
Sunderland held Championship leaders Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor
The hosts saw most of the ball throughout the match, yet Tony Mowbray’s side defended admirably for large spells to keep their opponents at bay.
Sunderland even hit the bar in the second half when substitute Amad saw a deflected effort rebound off the woodwork.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Burnley 0 Sunderland 0
O’Nien has gone down and is receiving treatment for a bloody nose.
The home fans aren’t happy as the Sunderland man gets back to his feet.
The away fans thought their side had taken the lead after Clarke played a one-two with Amad from a short corner before hitting a low shot into the Burnley net.
Ba was stood in front of the keeper in an offside position, though, and the goal was ruled out.