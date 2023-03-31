News you can trust since 1873
Burnley 0 Sunderland 0: Highlights as Tony Mowbray's side claim hard-fought draw at Turf Moor

Sunderland held Championship leaders Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 22:54 BST

The hosts saw most of the ball throughout the match, yet Tony Mowbray’s side defended admirably for large spells to keep their opponents at bay.

Sunderland even hit the bar in the second half when substitute Amad saw a deflected effort rebound off the woodwork.

Here’s how the game played out:

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland against Burnley. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
RECAP: Burnley 0 Sunderland 0

Show new updates

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Reaction from Turf Moor

FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 0 SUNDERLAND 0

90+3’ Patterson holds

Burnley send another cross into the Sunderland box but Patterson holds it.

SIX minutes added time

88’ ANOTHER SUNDERLAND CHANGE

ON: Cirkin

OFF: Clarke

87’ O’Nien down

O’Nien has gone down and is receiving treatment for a bloody nose.

The home fans aren’t happy as the Sunderland man gets back to his feet.

84’ CLARKE SCORES! - BUT IT’S OFFSIDE

The away fans thought their side had taken the lead after Clarke played a one-two with Amad from a short corner before hitting a low shot into the Burnley net.

Ba was stood in front of the keeper in an offside position, though, and the goal was ruled out.

83’ Another Burnley change

ON: Vitinho

OFF: Benson

82’ Gooch is there again

Gooch has been excellent at left-back tonight.

The Sunderland man is on hand again to stop Benson’s effort from inside the box after Gudmundsson’s cross from the left.

