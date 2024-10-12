'Need to...' - Gus Poyet issues Sunderland transfer warning ahead of January window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Sunderland manager has been speaking about the Black Cats’ January plans

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has warned the club that they must keep hold of their best players if they are to remain in the hunt for promotion this season.

The Black Cats are currently top of the Championship table after nine matches, with head coach Regis Le Bris making a notable impact since arriving on Wearside over the summer. As a consequence, a number of Sunderland players are understood to be garnering attention from prospective suitors; goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is said to be on Manchester United’s radar, while teenage sensation Chris Rigg is understood to be a target for several continental heavyweights, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But Poyet is convinced that if his old club are to sustain their bid for a long-awaited return to the Premier League, then they must fend off any interest in their biggest assets over the coming months.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: “You want to keep all the young talent you have as Sunderland have started the season so well. You can see the coach is doing a great job by the freedom in which the players are playing and the goals and creative football Sunderland are playing.

"With the current league table, Sunderland need to keep hold of their players as they can keep in the promotion hunt as it seems there isn’t a team who will run away with the title this season.”

In a recent interview, Poyet also delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s promotion hopes under Le Bris, saying: “It’s such a long, long season and it’s important to make a good start which they have. So it’s a massive positive that Sunderland are up there at the top of the table and can now look to maintain this and improve as the season goes on. I expect Sunderland to be in and around the play-offs but anything can happen in this league.

“You have to concentrate on your business, your team and not look at others. With a strong home support, Sunderland can look to use this to their advantage and maintain the style of football they are playing as it should pay dividends.”