Enzo Le Fée has made quite an impact since arriving at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland’s ambitious January swoop for Enzo Le Fée has made “a sort of mockery” of parent club AS Roma given the Frenchman’s impressive start to life on Wearside, according to the Italian press.

The 25-year-old signed for the Black Cats on an initial loan deal last month, with a hefty option-to-buy clause attached. That clause will become mandatory if Regis Le Bris’ side secure promotion to the Premier League this season. Eyebrows were raised when Le Fée joined Sunderland, not only because of him making the step down from Serie A to the Championship, but also because the player had only arrived in Rome last July in an agreement worth around £19 million.

His inability to make a notable impact on the first team picture in the Italian capital was a “complete disaster”, according to CalcioMercato, but the continental publication has also gone on to suggest that the ease with which Le Fée has adapted to life in England may ultimately end up leaving Roma looking a touch foolish.

In an article detailing the early part of his Sunderland career, CalcioMercato describe Le Fée as an “idol” at the Stadium of Light, suggesting that is “Without a shadow of a doubt [because of] his performances.” They continue: “The 2000-born player was inserted on the pitch as an attacking left winger, in a much more advanced position than what was seen in Rome. In 359 minutes played with the new shirt, he put on a show. There were 4 games played all as a starter and in the last one he was even more of a protagonist.”

It is also stated that: “The fans are already crazy about him and this is demonstrated by the interactions under the social post of Sunderland who uploaded a video with the highlights of the Frenchman's actions.”

The overwhelmingly positive reaction to his arrival in the North East is subsequently touted as: “A sort of mockery of Roma, who let him go perhaps too easily?” The report adds: “In the meantime Championship has also included him in the team of the week after his last performance. Le Fée has been reborn and seems to be completely at ease. In Rome, without [ex-manager Daniele] De Rossi, he never took off and, with the chaos at the beginning of the season experienced by the Giallorossi, his performance has plummeted.”

It is also hinted, however, that while Roma will be disappointed by the manner in which Le Fée has rediscovered his best form away from the club, they will also be eager for Sunderland to kick on this season so that they can recoup the sizeable fee they paid for the midfielder over the summer.

The article adds: “Now Roma will cheer for Sunderland and their promotion to the Premier League. Moving up a division would mean redeeming Le Fée from the loan, who would probably no longer have space in the Giallorossi. An operation that would please everyone and that would close any discussion related to the market moves made by the Capitoline team especially in the summer.”