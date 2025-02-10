Sunderland have booked their place in the quarter final of the Women’s FA Cup

Sunderland Women have landed a six-figure financial windfall and guaranteed WSL opposition in the quarter final of the FA Cup.

The Black Cats beat Portsmouth 2-0 in the fifth round on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Emily Scarr and Jenna Dear. The win itself bags Sunderland an £80,000 prize, with a further £22,500 guaranteed for taking part in the quarter final.

The win also earns Mel Reay's side the honour of being the last team outside of the WSL still competing in the competition. The prospect of a home draw against WSL opposition and potential TV coverage could see the financial rewards grow even further in the weeks ahead.

Sunderland had already banked £89,000 from their two previous wins in the competition. Reay praised her players for a professional display against their Championship rivals, and was pleased to see Emily Scarr get on the scoresheet. Scarr had moved back into the centre forward position after top scorer Eleanor Dale suffered a knee injury that is still being assessed.

"I'm really pleased," Reay said.

"We wanted a fast start and compared to our last game against Birmingham where we were a bit slow out of the blocks, today was totally different. We got on top of them straight away, got really good momentum in the first half. I thought we were really good. We've had some good conversations with Emily during the week, it's a different role for her but one she's played in before and done really well in. I'm delighted that she's scored, she worked really hard for it and hopefully it's the first of many. I thought we were good value.

"We are just trying to win every game, no matter who the opponent is. We're in the hat for the next round, let's hope we get a home tie. We know we're going to be playing a WSL team. Winning is an important habit and we've talked about it going into the game against London City this weekend. We wanted a reaction from last weekend and I think we got one today."

The quarter final draw takes place at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening, and will be broadcast live on the Women's FA Cup youtube channel. The games are scheduled to take place across the weekend of Saturday 8th and Sunday 8th March.

The ball numbers for the draw are as follows:

1 Manchester United

2 Chelsea

3 Sunderland

4 Manchester City

5 Crystal Palace

6 Aston Villa

7 Liverpool

8 Arsenal