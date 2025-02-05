Sunderland boast a remarkably strong squad when everybody is fit and available

Sunderland have had to deal with their fair share of injury absences so far this season. The Black Cats may be flying high in the Championship, but they have had to force their way into a Championship promotion battle while often being without a number of key players.

But as Regis Le Bris welcomes back more and more talents from the treatment table, and with the dust having settled on the January transfer window, what is his best match day squad when everybody is available to him?

We’ve taken a closer look at Sunderland’s ideal starting XI, and substitute’s bench, below...

Anthony Patterson - GK

Still Sunderland’s undisputed number one, the academy graduate remains an important figure on Wearside, and continues to attract reported interest from a number of high profile suitors.

Trai Hume - RB

A target for Fulham in the latter stages of the transfer window, Sunderland are said to have set a dizzyingly high £20 million asking price for Hume, and with good reason. He remains a vital presence at the back, and is arguably the Black Cats’ only fit and recognisable player in his position at the time of writing.

Chris Mepham - CB

The Bournemouth loanee has been largely exemplary since he arrived at the Stadium of Light, and has established himself as a nailed on starter in Regis Le Bris’ side.

Luke O’Nien - CB

Divisive in the eyes of many, when O’Nien is at his best, he is a wonderful option for Sunderland, and his range of distribution at the back has made him an important member of Le Bris’ back line.

Dennis Cirkin - LB

Started the season in tremendous form, but has perhaps dipped a little in his output since sustaining an injury late last year. Nevertheless, when he is firing on all cylinders there are few - if any - better left-backs in the Championship.

Dan Neil - CM

Sunderland’s captain fantastic, Neil has grown into his role superbly this season, and is so often a massively influential figure at the base of midfield. That deeper role may not be his preferred position, but he plays it so well, and he looks destined for a future in the big time.

Jobe Bellingham - CM

Another who has come on leaps and bounds this season, Bellingham looks every inch the superstar in waiting, and it is only a matter of time before he will find himself playing top flight football, whether that is with Sunderland or another club.

Enzo Le Fée - CM

A certifiable, undeniable magician. Le Fée has only been on Wearside for a handful of weeks, but already he has shown that he is capable of producing jaw-dropping moments, seemingly at will. Having only featured on the left flank so far, the next step is for him to be shunted into his preferred central role - and who knows what kind of damage he can cause once there.

Patrick Roberts - RW

When Roberts is in his groove, he is unplayable. A lack of meaningful competition out on the right may irk some supporters, but Roberts is, generally speaking, still good value for his starting role.

Romaine Mundle - LW

A big miss since he suffered a hamstring injury late last year, when the winger returns to action later this month, he will likely feel like a new signing. Creative, direct, and hard-working, Mundle was brilliant prior to getting sidelined.

Wilson Isidor - ST

The most likeable man on Wearside, Isidor has backed up his infectious charisma with a glut of goals too. Last month, he put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Stadium of Light, and his signing feels like a wonderful piece of business.

Simon Moore - SUB

A willing and dependable deputy to Patterson when he has been called upon, but make no mistake, he is very much second choice - and will likely remain so.

Aji Alese - SUB

Ruled out for the remainder of the season, Alese has been massively unfortunate with injury during his time at Sunderland, and those setbacks have ultimately disrupted the progress of a hugely talented player.

Dan Ballard - SUB

Some will argue that he should be starting over O’Nien, and there are certainly astute points to be made in that regard. If nothing else, he is as good a back-up option at the heart of defence as a Championship side could ever hope for.

Salis Abdul Samed - SUB

After a slow start to his career on Wearside, Samed is starting to feature more regularly, and is generally being deployed as an extra level of protection in key moments as the Black Cats look to see out matches.

Chris Rigg - SUB

Again, it feels unfair to not include Rigg in the first XI given how magnificently he has performed this season, but it speaks volumes to the strength in depth that Sunderland now have at their disposal when a player of his calibre is not guaranteed a starting role.

Alan Browne - SUB

A solid option in the middle of the park, Browne more than proved his worth to this Sunderland side before picking up an injury late last year.

Tommy Watson - SUB

Watson came close to leaving on deadline day, but Sunderland were reluctant to let him go, and with good reason. His rise has been meteoric, and he provides the Black Cats with another great option in wide areas.

Eliezer Mayenda - SUB

A breakout year for the Spaniard, who has proven himself to be a worthwhile presence in Le Bris’ plans. Whether it is as a right winger or a central striker, he constantly looks capable of causing a nuisance.

Jayden Danns - SUB

Sunderland’s deadline day loan signing from Liverpool may not be available for a while to come due to a back complaint, but the hope will be that he is able to make an impact in the closing stages of the Black Cats’ promotion push.