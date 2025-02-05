It will be a busy few months ahead at Sunderland as the end of the campaign nears

Sunderland ended a busy January transfer window with a move for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns.

Attention will now turn firmly back to the final months of the Championship campaign and Sunderland's push for automatic promotion, but there will still be a lot of background work to be done by Kristjaan Speakman. Here, we take a look at the most pressing matters on his agenda moving forward...

FREE AGENT CHECK

Sunderland's first order of business after any transfer window closes is to run a comprehensive check on the free agent market, to establish if there are any players available capable of filling any gaps that have been left in the squad. Generally it's a market they tend to avoid after a window closes, reasoning that it will likely take any player without a club a period of time to get up to match fitness. This is a particularly important consideration after the January transfer window, with only 16 league games left to play at this stage. It would be a huge surprise if Sunderland did any incoming business now, but they did spring something a shock in signing Aaron Connolly last year.

While some fans feel defensive cover is required, the club believe they have six high quality players for four positions with Jenson Seelt to add to the mix when fully fit in the weeks ahead. It's possible another major injury could change that stance, but it appears unlikely.

SECURE ANY LOAN MOVES FOR YOUNG PLAYERS

While the EFL window is shut, National League clubs can still conclude youth loans. There look to be a few players who could do with being tested at senior level, with midfielder Harrison Jones probably top of the list now that Sunderland's midfield options are growing as key players return to fitness. Speakman will work in conjunction with Academy boss Robin Nicholls to determine the best moves for those who are set to head out.

Speakman may also need to assess whether there is a suitable loan option abroad for Jewison Bennette after a deadline-day loan move to Charlton Athletic fell through as the Addicks ran out of time to conclude the deal.

STEP UP CONTRACT TALKS WITH KEY PLAYERS

One of Speakman's primary and most challenging roles as sporting director is to manage the contracts of the squad amid ongoing interest from top-tier clubs. It's something he has by and large proved hugely adept at achieving in his time at the club so far, and there is some crucial work to be done in the weeks and months ahead.

Most of Sunderland's squad are under contract for an extended period, but there are three significant exceptions. Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil and Tommy Watson have all now entered the last 18 months of their current deals and as of yet talks around an extension have not yielded a result.

It remains to be seen whether any of the players wish to continue talks amid the ongoing race for the top two, but Sunderland would love greater security if possible. At this stage it seems highly unlikely that Watson will sign a new deal given the extent of Brighton's interest through the January transfer window, and a summer departure appears likely. That could change, and Speakman will want to do everything possible to try and convince him to stay.

Cirkin and Neil are both happy and settled on Wearside, but will have top-tier offers if they do go into this summer with just one year left on their deals. In that scenario, Sunderland's model means they will have to consider offers. It might be that Speakman needs the team to secure promotion if he is to secure new deals for the pair. One to watch.

REVIEW THE FIRST-TEAM COACHING SET UP

Mike Dodds will now move to Wycombe Wanderers, where he will take on the role of head coach. It leaves Sunderland with a dilemma as to whether they try and make a quick appointment to cover for that absence, or whether they seek to minimise disruption and leave things as they are until the summer when they will have more time and potentially a greater pool of available candidates. Though Sunderland recruited Pedro Ribeiro as assistant head coach earlier this season, they had been open to adding another coach to their group at some stage moving forward.

One option could be to promote Graeme Murty on an interim basis. He knows the playing philosophy well from his spell as U21s boss and has twice worked with the first-team coaching group during Dodds's tenures as interim boss.

BEGIN PREPARING FOR A VITAL SUMMER WINDOW

After a short break, attentions will quickly turn to what will be a pivotal summer transfer window. Sunderland will either be preparing for the mammoth task of getting their squad ready for the Premier League, or facing a potential Championship rebuild if top tier clubs look to try and break up the side that has performed so superbly this season. It will take a lot of advanced planning to be ready, assessing targets for both divisions and across multiple positions. A big part of the role will be monitoring the progress of the nine senior players currently out on loan, with a decision to be made this summer as to whether they can realistically compete for a place on Wearside next season or whether they need to move on permanently.

