Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to watch the Sunderland pair against Middlesbrough

Manchester United and Arsenal scouts were reportedly in attendance at the Riverside Stadium as Sunderland defeated Middlesbrough in the Championship on Monday evening.

A late own goal from Ryan Giles secured the three points for the Black Cats after Dan Neil and Wilson Isidor cancelled out an early goal from Delano Burgzorg. Hayden Hackney had restored parity, but it was a moment of magic from Enzo Le Fee to carve open the game late on.

However, after the game, reports have emerged claiming that scouts from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal were in attendance at the game to watch starlets Jobe Bellingham, 19, and Chis Rigg, 17, play for Sunderland. Both teenagers started the game and have seen several clubs linked with bids during the past two windows.

Sunderland have managed to keep hold of both prospects, with the pair signing new deals at the Academy of Light this summer, meaning the Black Cats have been able to rebuff any interest in the pair during the recently closed winter trading period. However, it is expected that bids for both players could be forthcoming during the summer window, especially if Sunderland fail to win promotion to the Premier League.

Rigg is under contract at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2027, whilst Bellingham is under contract until 2028 after both players penned new deals at Sunderland last summer. Jobe has seven goal contributions in 27 matches this term, whereas Rigg has five in 26 during Sunderland’s promotion push this season.