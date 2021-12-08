Morecambe boss 'humiliated and embarrassed' after Sunderland's five-goal show

Robinson’s side posed a threat through much fo the first half on Wearside, but were always left chasing the game after conceding two early goals.

The Black Cats created a large number of chances throughout the contest, and added three in the second half to secure a resounding win for Lee Johnson’s side.

“If you defend like that...the first two goals are incredible,” Robinson said.

Nathan Broadhead celebrates his second goal at the Stadium of Light

"We've left ourselves with a mountain to climb before even the game really started.

“We did have chances and had two we should have scored, but ultimately if you're going to defend like that at a stadium like this, against good, good Championship players, you're going to get punished.

“We got exactly what we deserved. I'm humiliated and I'm embarrassed tonight.”

Morecambe had chances to get back into the contest early on, with both Jonah Ayunga and Aaron Wildig spurning good chances, but Robinson was in no doubt that poor defending was the root cause of the defeat.

“They get chances, they take them,” he said.

"We get chances, we don't.

“That's the difference in terms of the quality at the top end of the pitch.

“But the defending for the first two goals is criminal.

“I know what I need, some people are struggling at the level if truth be told.

"You can’t defend like that and there’s no excuse for it.”

