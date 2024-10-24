Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland fans have had their say after Wednesday’s win against Luton Town in the Championship

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to their side’s 2-1 away win against Luton Town in the Championship at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

Goals from Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle secured the three points either side of Elijah Adebayo’s equaliser to maintain the Black Cats’ place at the top of the table. Though Sunderland spent large parts of the game under severe pressure, the quality of their finishing and their determination to defend their own box won through.

The game ended dramatically with both sets of players involved in a post-contest melee following some Sunderland’s frustration at Luton’s physicality, whereas the Hatters’ were annoyed at the Black Cats’ economical use of time as the clock ticked towards the 90-minute mark.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the win against Luton Town at Kenilworth on social media when asked for their thoughts by The Echo after the game:

Martin Purvis said: “Not a great display by any measure, but we just keep grinding out results. Two quality goals & some tenacious defending + a large spoonful of luck got us there in the end! Keep it going and keep the belief!”

Robert Thompson commented: “Great result - Two great goals and an amazingly brave and well organised resilient defence.”

Andrew Elsdon added: “RLB knows how to win football matches not always pretty but team set up to absorb pressure and score on the counter,” John Defoe said: “Most horrific bit of hoofball from a minging team.”

Mark Chisholm explained: “We’ve have collapsed last season there. Great 3 points against a physical team,” as Jono added: “Physically tough game, held our own against some turgid football.”

Steve Archibald added: “This season feels different, last season we would have crumbled and lost but we dug in and ground that out, well done.”

Andrew commented: “Brilliant win - Luton brutal - certainly rode luck but fantastic team spirit & moments of class were difference.”