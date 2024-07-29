Wilfried Kanga is expected to make his debut against Sunderland as he arrives in Cardiff for a medical. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

A new Cardiff City striker could make his home debut against Sunderland

Sunderland’s opening day Championship opponents Cardiff City are on the verge of completing the signing of exciting striker Wilfried Kanga on a season-long loan deal from German second division side Hertha Berlin.

The Ivory Coast international, who fired in 12 goals and three assists in 36 appearances for Standard Liege last season, is due to have a medical later today in the Welsh capital, according to BBC Sport. Once the medical is completed the 27-year-old forward will then need to apply for a visa, meaning that the signing announcement could be delayed until the weekend.

Kanga, who represented France on four occasions at U20 level, is a graduate from the highly esteemed Paris Saint Germain academy but failed to make a single appearance in the capital. After an impressive spell on loan at Cretil, the winger turned forward completed a move to join Angers where he would remain for the next three seasons before departing in 2020.

Kanga has since played for the likes of Young Boys in Switzerland and Hertha Berlin in Germany. The Ivory Coast forward initially struggled in the Bundesliga, scoring just two goals in 23 games during his debut season but last year was one of the best of his career as he rediscovered his form in Belgium’s top-flight for Standard Liege.

His arrival would make him Cardiff City’s third recruit of the summer window, following the additions of former Queens Park Rangers winger Chris Willock and ex-Arsenal and England defender Calum Chambers.

Hull City boss closes in on reunion with Bundesliga midfielder

Hull City are said to be closing in on a deal to sign German midfielder Marvin Mehlem, according to reports from Hull Live.

Mehlem was recently left out of the SV Darmstadt team which faced Coventry City in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, sparking speculation that the midfielder’s seven-year stint at the Merck Stadion could be coming to an end.

The 26-year-old is a familiar face to new Hull City boss Tim Walter, who worked with Mehlem when he was a youngster with Karlsruher SC’s youth team. Mehlem, who represented Germany’s U19 team on 20 occasions is under contract until next summer, but Hull are confident they can reach an agreement imminently.