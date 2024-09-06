The former player turned pundit and coach has been impressed with Sunderland this season

Former Leeds United and Hull City player Alex Bruce has delivered a glowing review of Sunderland fans and the direction of travel under Régis Le Bris.

The current Salford City first-team coach knows all about Sunderland and the North East with his dad, Steve Bruce, taking charge of the Black Cats and then Newcastle United during his managerial career.

The Black Cats under Le Bris have enjoyed a superb start to the Championship season with four wins from their opening four league games against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Portsmouth. Alex Bruce, though, has been impressed with the Black Cats and issued a glowing verdict on the club’s fans.

“Obviously, another one of my dad's old clubs,” Alex Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Listen, the North East is nowhere quite like it for passionate support and expectation. And it's been really good to see that Sunderland start the season so well. Such a young group of lads who've been together quite a while now and I think we're starting to see the advantages of that. The manager, Regis Le Bris, has come in and had an unbelievable start.

“They have got some tough fixtures coming up but I think it's just the momentum that they've started the season with. They just need to keep it going. They've got young, hungry players who really feel passionately about the club. The Dan Ballards, the Dan Neils, the Jobe Bellinghams and the like. Got some good players and a big, massive club, so I'm sure everyone associated with Sunderland will want to see it keep moving in the right direction.”