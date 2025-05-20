Nectar Triantis has shone for Hibernian this season

Hibernian attacker Martin Boyle has expressed his hope that Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis will return to the club next season after a hugely successful stint in Edinburgh this term.

The Australian has helped Hibs climb to third in the Scottish Premiership table, as well as winning the club’s Young Player of the Season award and earning a first-ever senior international call-up.

Understandably, then, there is a growing clamour for Hibernian to secure an agreement that would take him back to Easter Road next term - either on loan or permanently - and Boyle has been quick to echo that sentiment.

What has Martin Boyle said about Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis?

Speaking about the midfielder, Boyle said: “Nectar’s been brilliant. He’s had a really good spell of consistency, which is perfect. He’s added assists and goals, and his defensive work’s been brilliant. I think that’s just what he needed, a long run of games. We’ve really benefitted from it, so we can be thankful to him.

“Hopefully, we can get him back — and not on loan this time. He’s going to attract attention so that’s up to the club to deal with. The international recognition, plus he got my Player of the Year vote. He’s kept himself level-headed and he’s in for a fantastic future.”

What has Hibernian boss David Gray said about re-signing Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis next season?

Speaking recently, Gray said: “He’s contracted to Sunderland, isn't he, so we'll wait and see exactly what happens there. But I think he's done really well. He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club, and also whatever he wants to do.

“But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.”

Reflecting on Triantis’ campaign more broadly, Gray added: “I think he’s had a fantastic season. He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and consistently playing games of football is good for him.

“I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So, there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done. And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

“Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely, something that I wanted when I brought him to the club, was he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball. Sometimes, it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front.”