Sunderland will play Newcastle United in the Premier League next season

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has named the current Black Cats players that he believes would force their way into Eddie Howe’s plans for local rivals Newcastle United at the present moment in time.

With last month’s promotion back to the Premier League, Sunderland have ensured that the Tyne-Wear Derby will make a long-awaited return to the footballing calendar next season.

For their part, Newcastle sealed qualification to the Champions League on the final day of the top flight campaign, and with that in mind, Gabbiadini was asked if there are any Black Cats talents who he thinks would hypothetically make an impact at St. James’ Park.

Which Sunderland players does Marco Gabbiadini believe could play for Newcastle United?

When asked for his opinion on the matter during an appearance BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, Gabbiadini said: “It’s two different ends of the spectrum, isn’t it? A team who have just qualified for the Champions League [and one who has just been promoted], but I think there are a couple. I think [Jobe] Bellingham would be of interest to most clubs in the league. He’s very solid, he gets round the pitch very well.

“I think [Dennis] Cirkin is a quality full-back, and he’s got a goal in him. I think [Chris] Mepham would be good. He might not be starter for Newcastle, but he’d definitely be a good squad player - a player who could do a role. He’s been very impressive this year. [Anthony] Patterson as well, he’s been excellent all season.”

What else did Marco Gabbiadini have to say about Sunderland?

When asked about the prospect of Jordan Henderson returning to Wearside amid ongoing transfer links, Gabbiadini said: “Look, he must be doing okay because he's still in the England squad, isn't he? I haven't seen any film or anything, but he must be doing all right if they're watching him and he's got picked in the next England squad.

“It would be a bit of a fairy tale, wouldn't it? And it does happen sometimes. He's been an outstanding player. He's gone on to be one of the best players in the country at times and win the top trophies and things. So I think he probably would be an asset. But it probably goes against a little bit of what the club is all about at the moment. But maybe they will make some exceptions for when we get in the top flight.”

