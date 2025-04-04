Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland could be boosted by the return of Enzo Le Fée this weekend

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that Black Cats starlet Chris Rigg is the player most likely to make way for returning teammate Enzo Le Fée in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI over the coming weeks.

The French midfielder has been sidelined since he sustained a hamstring injury against Hull City in February, but is expected to be part of Sunderland’s squad for their trip to West Brom on Saturday lunchtime.

To that end, speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Le Bris seemingly confirmed that while he may resist the urge to start Le Fée at The Hawthorns, he will eventually seek to deploy his January signing in a central role, having previously been forced into playing him out wide due to an injury crisis during the early stages of his time on Wearside.

The head coach said: "The situation was different when he first arrived because at that time we were still very much in the [top two] race and two wingers were still missing at that moment. The core of the team was really short.

“It is a little bit different now so I hope we will have this opportunity to build a dynamic, one to avoid another injury and another to build the best shape possible for him. I hope now that we will see him in midfield because this is his best position. We'll try to connect the other midfielders now."

And as a consequence, Gabbiadini believes that teenage sensation could be the Sunderland star who drops out of the side to make room for Le Fée.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Chris Rigg and Enzo Le Fée?

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, when asked who could be dropped in place of the AS Roma loanee, the pundit said: “From the formation that we played in the last game, you'd say Rigg. We all want to see Le Fée down the middle. I think that we want to see him getting on the ball more. We want to see him have the option to go left or right or straight down the middle. You know, you are restricted when you're on the wing because you've got a white line behind you most of the time. So I think to get him in the danger area would be good.

“Rigg has just lost a little bit of his dynamism. It's hard to criticise a player who's had such an incredible season, but his age is bound to catch up with him some time, and I think he does look a little bit off the pace - just by a yard or so, nothing major. He [Rigg] could probably prove us all wrong on Saturday, but I think Le Fée, if you've got him in the building, he's got to play.”

