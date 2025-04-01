Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Salis Abdul Samed and Jenson Seelt have come in for criticism in recent days.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has dismissed the reaction to Jenson Seelt and Salis Abdul Samed liking a social media post congratulating Newcastle United on their recent Carabao Cup victory as “absolute nonsense”.

The Black Cats pair, who have both struggled for game time this season due to injury, were seen to have liked an Instagram post from influential account 433 after their admin posted various images of the Magpies’ trophy parade over the weekend along with the caption: “70 years without a trophy. Until now. This is what it means.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a number of Sunderland supporters expressed their disappointment and anger at the duo showing appreciation for Newcastle’s achievement, but Gabbiadini has urged disgruntled Mackems to “grow up”.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Jenson Seelt and Salis Abdul Samed’s Instagram activity?

Speaking during an appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the pundit pulled no punches in his assessment, stating: “I think it’s a nonsense. I mean, we don’t know the background to this. Maybe they’re friends - they may be friends with these players. These players haven’t been brought up in Sunderland and Newcastle. Yes, they’re aware of the rivalry, but I don’t think it’s something to get heated about, a click on a mouse.

“If I bumped into Alan Shearer in a bar, you’d sort of have to say, ‘It’s about time, I’m glad one of us has won something’, You’d make small talk. It’s just like that. People are just getting... Look, we’re the oldies, and social media, we’ve been involved with it, but the more I see of social media, the less I use it nowadays, because within five or six comments on any subject it ends up being a slang fest with people just going off on tangents.

“To be honest, truthfully, it’s an absolute nonsense. Give yourself a break. It becomes this big thing, but it’s all about people posturing and saying big words. Grow up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What is the injury status of Sunderland duo Jenson Seelt and Salis Abdul Samed?

Despite making a recent comeback from a long-term knee injury, Seelt is set for another stint on the sidelines after aggravating his issue. Speaking in a press conference ahead of Saturday’s victory over Millwall, head coach Regis Le Bris suggested that the setback was not one that the Black Cats were particularly concerned by, but did hint that the Dutchman could be given a decent amount of time to properly recover from the problem.

For his part, Samed has struggled for fitness ever since he arrived on loan at the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window, and is once again out of action at the time of writing. Le Bris has suggested that the Ghanaian international is still two or three weeks away from being back in contention.

Your next Sunderland read: The big mistake I think Sunderland made on Saturday and who has to take their next penalty