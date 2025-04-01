Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are hoping that a couple of key players will be back for this weekend’s trip to West Brom

Régis Le Bris continues to contend with a number of injury issues at Sunderland as a likely play-off campaign nears.

So who will be back in the short term, who is facing a race to make the end-of-season games if and when they arrive and who is unlikely to feature again until the next campaign? Here we run you through one by one...

Enzo Le Fée

Le Fée is now in the final stages of his recovery from a hamstring issue and was pictured out doing work on the grass the Academy of Light last week. Le Bris has said that he expects the midfielder to be back in the squad this weekend, which would be a massive boost for everyone associated with the club. Sunderland will likely be very careful as they bring him back into the fold but he should have a good run of games to build his fitness ahead of what now is almost certainly a play-off campaign at the end of the season.

Potential return date: West Brom (April 5th)

Leo Hjelde

Like Le Fée, Le Bris has confirmed that he expects the defender to return to his squad this week. Le Bris may well opt to keep Alan Browne in the XI for the time being after his steady showing at right back in the win over Millwall, but Hjelde would offer very welcome cover and will no doubt get more minutes soon with Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin still absent.

Potential return date: West Brom (April 5th)

Dan Ballard

Ballard is recovering from a hamstring injury in the defeat to Hull City in February. Le Bris said last week that he hoped Ballard was a couple of weeks away from returning, meaning he should be able to get some minutes under his belt ahead of the play-off campaign. Will need time to recover his match sharpness after another spell on the sidelines.

Potential return date: Bristol City (April 18th)

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin suffered a hamstring injury during the heavy 3-0 defeat to Coventry City, with Le Bris saying last week that the left back would be absent for another two to three weeks. That means he should be back for the last couple of weeks of the campaign and the play-offs beyond that, which is crucial as Sunderland don't have another natural left-back option with Aji Alese absent.

Potential return date: Oxford United (April 26th)

Jayden Danns

Le Bris confirmed last week that there was no significant update on Danns. Sunderland discovered a back injury, which the striker had not been experiencing any symptoms of, when he had a medical on deadline day. That required a period of rest and rehabilitation at his parent club, which remains ongoing. The prospect of Danns playing some part in a play-off campaign hasn't been ruled out at this stage but clearly he is not likely to feature anytime soon.

Potential return date: N/A at this stage

Salis Abdul Samed

Le Bris said last week that Samed was two or three weeks away from a return. Should therefore be fully fit in time for the play-offs but time is running out to get him back to match sharpness in time.

Potential return date: Oxford United (April 26th)

Ian Poveda

Le Bris said last week that Poveda would be back 'soon' after his latest injury setback. Like Samed, the challenge will be to get him enough minutes to try and get him close to his best in time for the play-offs after a very frustrating first campaign on Wearside. Le Bris also said that young striker Trey Ogunsuyi was close to a return, which would potentially bolster his options on the bench.

Potential return date: Bristol City (April 18th)

Ahmed Abdullahi

Sunderland are hopeful that they have solved the underlying groin issue which meant Abdullahi required surgery after his arrival at the club, but he continued to experience some discomfort after his return to full training and some game time with the U21s. As such he hasn't recently been training with the senior side and its not yet clear if he'll be able to make his full debut this season. Time will tell.

Potential return date: Not clear

Jenson Seelt

Seelt was not involved in the win over Millwall despite the club's significant defensive issues, with Le Bris explaining afterwards that he was experiencing one or two minor issues in his knee after that long period on the sidelines. A big disappointment after his first-team return against Coventry City but not entirely unexpected. Not one that Sunderland are too concerned about but Le Bris has hinted that he might be given some time to recover and correct the issue.

Potential return date: Not clear

Aji Alese

Has been ruled out for the season after suffering a significant leg injury in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City, but is expected to be ready to start pre season.

Potential return date: Pre-season 2025/26

Niall Huggins

Recovering from a major knee injury. Sunderland won't rush him back and the goal will likely be to have him ready to start pre-season if possible.

Potential return date: Pre-season 2025/26