Sunderland are set to make changes with the appointment of a new head coach.

Sunderland are set to appoint a new head coach with reports FC Lorient boss Régis Le Bris will sign a two-year deal on Wearside.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports there is an option for a further season, while claiming there will be a ‘wider restructure’ of the coaching staff with ‘many new faces’ joining. Sunderland, since the start of the process, have been keen to retain the current first-team coaching group but it looks set to grow larger than initially expected.

On Friday, The Echo reported that Le Bris had emerged as the overwhelming favourite to be named the new head coach after talks with the club over the last three weeks. Having finally overcome the hurdle of securing a work permit for Le Bris, a significantly bigger hurdle post-brexit than in previous years, the final step was to finalise a fee and a compensation agreement with Lorient.

Posting on X on Friday evening, Romano wrote: “Understand Sunderland new manager Régis Le Bris will sign a two year deal until June 2026 with an option for further season. There’s gonna be also a wider restructure of the coaching staff with many new faces joining #SAFC.”

