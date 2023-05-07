Tony Mowbray’s side have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, while hoping either Millwall don’t beat Blackburn or Coventry lose at Middlesbrough.

Preston can no longer finish in the top six following last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United, meaning Ryan Lowe’s side have taken just one point from their last four matches.

To find out more, we caught up with Tom Sandells from our sister title the Lancashire Post on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast:

Everton loanee Tom Cannon playing for Preston North End.

Where has it gone wrong for Preston in the last few matches?

TS: "I don’t think there is really one area where it has gone wrong. I just think game to game North End haven’t been the better team.

“They were beaten by Millwall where they didn’t really take their chances, got battered by Swansea who were very good on the night.

“Then they got a late draw against Blackburn, where Preston should have been ahead in the first half and didn’t score, but it was probably a fair result.

“Then they got beat by Sheffield United who were a better team.”

How will Preston approach the game against Sunderland?

TS: “I think they have to approach it as one that they need to win.

“I think they’ll go for it and I don’t think there will be loads of changes. I could be wrong but that’s not the impression I got from Ryan Lowe.

“When you have taken a point out of a possible 12 you kind of have to end well.

“They did that last season when Middlesbrough came to Deepdale and needed to win to have a chance of getting in the play-offs and they got beat 4-1.

“Preston do have previous of playing well when there is nothing to play for.”

What system will they play?

TS: “I think only once or twice they haven’t started with three at the back. It is Ryan Lowe’s system.

“At times when they have been struggling to score people have questioned the shape saying maybe he should change it up. I don’t necessarily think it’s shape that causes teams issues, it’s as much about the personnel and tactics within that.

“They will set up with three at the back with wing-backs. It’s more a kind of 3-1-4-2 with a sitting midfielder that sits just in front of the back three and then the wing-backs are able to get forward – most likely Brad Potts and Alvaro Fernandez.”

Who are Preston’s key players?

TS: “Tom Cannon (on loan from Everton) has done really well.

“It took him a while to get the first goal but it didn't take him a while to play well. You could see there’s a player in there.

“He is a real goal scorer, he’s got pace, he’s calm in front of goal and is exactly what Preston needed.

“Fernandez on loan from Man United at left-back is a good threat as well.

