Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United's transfer stance on Amad Diallo remains clear despite the breakdown of Facundo Pellistri's loan move during the January transfer window.

Amad enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Sunderland last season in the Championship and helped propel Tony Mowbray's side to the play-offs. The Black Cats were keen for the player to return last summer but a knee injury complicated matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats, alongside Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City, were credited with an interest in the attacker this January after Amad's return to fitness following last summer's injury. However, United plan to keep Amad this month, after paying Italian side Atalanta a reported fee of £19million, rising to £37million, for the player in 2020.

There had been some speculation, though, that United winger Pellistri's loan move stalling could open the door for Amad to leave in January should Pellistiri remain at Old Trafford. Reports in Manchester, however, claim state that the Manchester club's transfer stance has not changed.

The Manchester Evening News states: "Winger Facundo Pellistri's future is yet to be resolved amid interest from Granada. That deal has been described as in the balance but other clubs are also keen on the Uruguayan winger.

"United intend to keep fellow right-sided forward Amad, who returned from a five-month injury lay-off against Nottingham Forest on December 30."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad