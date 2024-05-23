Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Still is believed to be of interest to Norwich City as they step up their search for a new boss

Norwich City have stepped up their search for a new head coach, with Sunderland-linked Will Still emerging as one of the strong early frontrunners for the position.

The Canaries are moving quickly in the aftermath of their play-off semi final defeat to Leeds United, having sacked David Wagner within 24 hours of the 4-0 loss at Elland Road in the second leg. Sporting director Ben Knapper, who replaced Stuart Webber earlier this season, is leading the search for Wagner's replacements and stepped talks with potential candidates at the club's training ground this week.

Multiple sources in Norfolk say Still is one of those spoken to, who remains the overwhelming favourite with the bookies for the head coach vacancy on Wearside. Still is currently assessing his options after his departure from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, but is known to be very keen to return to the UK and has previously declared that he would be happy to coach in the Championship in order to make that happen.

Still is well known to Knapper, who was loans manager at Arsenal when Folarin Balogun joined Stade de Reims with huge success. He is far form the only candidate for the vacancy, though, with FC Nordsjælland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup believed to be a strong contender.