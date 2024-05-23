Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been a major update on the Danish manager’s future amid links to Sunderland

Sunderland can cross the name Bo Svensson off their list of potential Michael Beale replacements.

The 44-year-old has been out of work since leaving German club Mainz in November last year, his second job as a head coach following a spell at Austrian club FC Liefering. It was reported earlier this month that Svensson was a ‘shock candidate’ for the Sunderland job, with The Sun reporting the Dane was on the Black Cats’ shortlist.

However, Svensson is set to join Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this week after it was revealed days ago that the head coach was in discussions with managing director Horst Heldt. Sky Germany are now reporting that Svensson to Union Berlin is a “done deal” and that an announcement is set to me made this week.