The Championship club are on the brink of losing their manager ahead of the summer

Burnley are on the brink of losing manager Vincent Kompany ahead of next season’s Championship campaign.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League under former Manchester City legend Vincent Kpmpany just 12 months after storming to promotion from the Championship. However, reports on Tuesday evening have stated that the legendary centre-back is close to moving to Bayern Munich.

Kompany has been linked with Germany since last week after Thomas Tuchel’s departure following Munich’s trophyless season. The Belgian manager was also said to be under consideration by Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion after the departure of Roberto De Zerbi but now looks to be heading to Germany.

On social media, Mike McGrath from The Telegraph said: “Bayern Munich on the verge of agreeing a stunning deal for Vincent Kompany. It is understood that Kompany will look to take his backroom staff with him to the Allianz Arena. Compensation discussed between teams and they are virtually there.”

Fabrizio Romano added: “Bayern are closing in on deal to appoint Vincent Kompany as new head coach, it’s imminent. Kompany accepted Bayern job right after their first call revealed on Monday, he’s ready for new chapter. Bayern and Burnley are in contact to get deal done on compensation fee.”