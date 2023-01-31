Stewart was stretchered off in the early moments of Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Fulham in visible agony after feeling his achilles 'pop' when he chased a loose ball close to the opposition box.

A devastated Tony Mowbray confirmed afterwards that there were real fears amongst the medical department that it was a complete rupture of the tendon, which would have left the talismanic striker facing potentially more than a year on the sidelines.

However, Sky Sports News report that Stewart's scan has shown that it is only a partial tear, with four months now seen as a more realistic timeframe for his return.

Stewart will require surgery but can now aim for pre-season in the hope of replicating his outstanding form when he has been fit so far this season.

The injury does underline the need for reinforcements before the transfer deadline closes tonight, with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt currently the only recognised striker in the squad.

Mowbray confirmed after the Fulham draw that Stewart's injury would lead the club back into the market to ensure they have adequate depth and competition.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart