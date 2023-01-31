Major update provided on Ross Stewart's injury - and when he'll be back in Sunderland action
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is unlikely to be play again this season but the results of a scan on his achilles injury have raised hopes that he will be able to play a full part in pre-season training.
Stewart was stretchered off in the early moments of Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Fulham in visible agony after feeling his achilles 'pop' when he chased a loose ball close to the opposition box.
A devastated Tony Mowbray confirmed afterwards that there were real fears amongst the medical department that it was a complete rupture of the tendon, which would have left the talismanic striker facing potentially more than a year on the sidelines.
However, Sky Sports News report that Stewart's scan has shown that it is only a partial tear, with four months now seen as a more realistic timeframe for his return.
Stewart will require surgery but can now aim for pre-season in the hope of replicating his outstanding form when he has been fit so far this season.
The injury does underline the need for reinforcements before the transfer deadline closes tonight, with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt currently the only recognised striker in the squad.
Mowbray confirmed after the Fulham draw that Stewart's injury would lead the club back into the market to ensure they have adequate depth and competition.
The ideal scenario would be the return of Ellis Simms - but it is not yet clear whether his departure will be sanctioned in time by Everton as Sean Dyche looks for reinforcements of his own on deadline day.