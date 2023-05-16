Tony Mowbray and Rob Edwards both have big calls to make ahead of Sunderland’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Luton Town.

The Black Cats will travel to Kenilworth Road with a narrow advantage from what was a pulsating first leg at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening. It was the Hatters that struck first with a goal from Elijah Adebayo but Tony Mowbray’s side hit back with a memorable free-kick from the talismanic Amad Diallo and Trai Hume’s second-half header.

Wembley now lies potentially just 90 minutes away for the Black Cats as they look to take a step closer to six-year absence from the Premier League and set up a final clash with either Middlesbrough or Coventry City later this month.

With just hours to go until kick-off at Kenilworth Road, The Echo looks at the latest injury news from both sides as Mowbray and Luton counterpart Rob Edwards both head into battle with some challenging decisions to make before they finalise their starting elevens.

Luton Town v Sunderland injury latest The latest team news ahead of Tuesday night's Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Luton Town and Sunderland.

OUT: Cauley Woodrow Luton Town striker Cauley Woodrow has been ruled out with a knee injury.

FIT: Alfie Doughty The wing-back is set to be available despite suffering with cramp in during Saturday's first leg.

FIT: Tom Lockyer A toe injury threatened to rule Lockyer out of Tuesday's game but Hatters manager Rob Edwards has confirmed he will be available.