The strength of feeling I have towards this team is perhaps the strongest I’ve experienced as a Sunderland fan.

Whatever happens tonight against Luton Town in the second-leg of the play-off semi-final at Kenilworth Road, this likeable and skilful group should be lauded regardless of the final result.

Nobody expected Sunderland to be here, 90 minutes away from the Championship play-off final at Wembley, but this set of talented, understated stars has willed the possibility into existence. They are, quite simply, brilliant… on and off the field.

Take Anthony Patterson for instance. Homegrown. He gets it, the passion, the noise - but he remains understated, humble and calm. A bomb could erupt in the penalty area and Sunderland’s goalkeeper would be there batting away the shrapnel.

Another Academy of Light talent, Lynden Gooch, suffered back-to-back relegations with Sunderland and could have left several times. He stuck around and has played in just about every position possible, even captaining the side at points too.

Born in America, Gooch has become an “adopted son’ of Wearside, one who helped Sunderland come through the darkest period in their 144-year history… it is a special story when you really think about it.

I witnessed Gooch’s tears after Sunderland’s promotion last season at Wembley Stadium against Wycombe Wanderers. He cares. They all do.

Dan Neil also came through Sunderland’s academy. When others were leaving for Arsenal, Liverpool and Leeds United after the club’s descent to League One, the midfielder stayed. He wanted to deliver his club back to the promised lands of English football.

Luke O’Nien… where to begin with that man? I mean, what a bloke, what a player. Plenty would have melted into obscurity after that horrendous debut against Charlton Athletic back in 2018. Yet 220 battling appearances later he has become "Mr Sunderland."

The passion and character at Sunderland is absolutely infectious at the moment, it drips from the stands onto the pitch through the likes of O’Nien, Neil, Patterson, Gooch and their teammates.

The joy to be found in this exceptional Sunderland side comes from their character - they never know when they are beaten - but also from their fearless skill on the pitch.

Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts have produced some of the best passing I’ve ever seen at this club. Jack Clarke has registered 23 goal contributions too. The trio are magnificent at their silky best.

And how long have Sunderland been crying out for a midfielder with the talent of Pierre Ekwah? You wouldn’t think the ex-West Ham man was a mere 14 games into his professional career given his levels against Luton in the first-leg.

I could go on and on crooning for an age about this group of players, in the face of much adversity they have all done the club proud this season in their own ways; from Danny Batth and Dan Ballard to Dennis Cirkin and Edouard Michut but all that remains is for them to do Sunderland proud at Kenilworth Road tonight.

