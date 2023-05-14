Luton Town boss Rob Edwards says his side are right in the tie after Sunderland fought back to take a slender lead from the first leg of the Championship semi final.

After a bright start from Sunderland Elijah Adebayo's goal gave Edwards' side a lead that they more than deserved at the half-hour mark, their impressive pressing game preventing the hosts from building any momentum in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad's stunning equaliser from a quick free-kick routine came firmly against the run of play, but the Luton head coach conceded that his side had been second best for much of the second half.

Trai Hume converted a cross from Jack Clarke to give the Black Cats the lead at the halfway stage of the tie, and while Edwards says there is much for his side to improve on, they can take much belief into the second leg.

"It’s half-time, we’re right in the tie," Edwards said.

“It was a really challenging game as we knew it was going to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was really tight, as we knew it was going to be, fantastic atmosphere, as we knew it was going to be.

"I thought we had the better of the first half and they had the better of the second half, it was a tight game.

“It settled down before the first goal, and I thought we had lots of control in that first half, we had lots of the ball, we tried to take it and we still remained a threat.

“Even when we scored, Eli had a big chance then, we’ve had one or two good moments, so really, really happy at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half I just felt we could have been better with the ball," he added.

"There was too many moments we won the ball back and gave it away cheaply, and when we had a chance to counter attack we just didn't make it happen, made the wrong decision or technically we gave the ball away, so in those moments we've got to do better.

“You expect them to be right at it and we forced them into a lot as well.

"They've got some really good individuals, I thought our pressing and our one v one defending in the main was very, very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goals that they've scored have come from an amazing free kick and a short corner, so we've got to be better in those moments, but they're not cutting us open.

"We had a few moments we’ve got to be better in our attacking and that’s what we’ve got to work on for Tuesday.

“Later on in the game, on a big pitch in this kind of game, if it becomes too transitional then it really suits them as well, it was on us to try and keep the ball as well. If we go too direct too soon and lose it, then the game becomes more suited to them because we’re open, and we’ve lost it, and we had to show quality.